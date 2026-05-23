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Nigerians in South Africa advised to respect laws and avoid criminal activities

Diaspora News

Nigerians in South Africa advised to respect laws and avoid criminal activities
NigeriaCitizens AssociationSouth Africa
📆23/05/2026 00:51:00
📰MobilePunch
17 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 34% · Publisher: 63%

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) advised its members to always respect and obey the laws of their host country, and to ensure proper documentation and maintain valid immigration status. The webinar also addressed the importance of lawful conduct, community responsibility, and protecting the integrity of the Nigerian identity abroad.

The leaders of the Nigeria n Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) advised members to always respect and obey the laws of their host country and to ensure proper documentation and maintain valid immigration status, in a concluded crime awareness webinar.

The webinar, titled 'Living Lawfully in South Africa,' was addressed by the president of NICASA, Rev Frank Onyekwelu, who urged Nigerians to avoid involvement in criminal activities like fraud, drugs, cybercrime, and violence. Trump directed Nigerians and others applying for green cards to visit their home countries

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