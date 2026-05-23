Nigerians in South Africa advised to respect laws and avoid criminal activities

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) advised its members to always respect and obey the laws of their host country, and to ensure proper documentation and maintain valid immigration status. The webinar also addressed the importance of lawful conduct, community responsibility, and protecting the integrity of the Nigerian identity abroad.

The leaders of the Nigeria n Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) advised members to always respect and obey the laws of their host country and to ensure proper documentation and maintain valid immigration status, in a concluded crime awareness webinar.

The webinar, titled 'Living Lawfully in South Africa,' was addressed by the president of NICASA, Rev Frank Onyekwelu, who urged Nigerians to avoid involvement in criminal activities like fraud, drugs, cybercrime, and violence. Trump directed Nigerians and others applying for green cards to visit their home countries





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Citizens Association South Africa Law-Abiding Conduct Immigration Status Crime Awareness Green Card

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Head of State Reveals Alleged Foreign Smuggling of Arms for Civil WarA former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, spoke of arms and ammunition smuggling into the Eastern Region, which contributed to the devastating civil war that followed his region's declaration of secession.

Read more »

Falana petitions African rights commission over xenophobic attacks in South AfricaFemi Falana, human rights lawyer, has petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) over the failure of the South African government to address violent attacks against foreigners living in South Africa.

Read more »

Ghana Delays Evacuation Of 800 Citizens From South AfricaThe Ghanaian foreign ministry said earlier this month that it was evacuating citizens from South Africa as a result.

Read more »

South Africa's Xenophobic Attacks on NigeriansThe text discusses the increasing wave of xenophobic violence against Nigerians in South Africa, driven by factors such as migration, economic frustration, and a weak sense of African solidarity.

Read more »