Nigerians Demand Economic Relief And Security Over Political Promises Ahead Of 2027 Elections

As the 2027 general elections approach, Nigerians prioritize affordable living, security, and stable electricity over political maneuvering, urging candidates to address real economic hardships.

As political parties and aspirants intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, citizens across Nigeria are shifting their focus away from traditional political maneuvering toward tangible economic survival. The prevailing sentiment among millions of struggling households is that the identity of the next President occupying Aso Rock matters less than the administration's ability to restore security, lower living costs, and provide genuine hope for the future.

From unemployed graduates and small business owners to farmers and low-income families, the message to political entities is becoming increasingly unified: voters desire policies that improve daily life rather than another cycle of unfulfilled campaign promises. This collective demand highlights a deepening fatigue with political rhetoric that fails to address the severe financial and safety challenges facing ordinary Nigerians today.

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Cost Of Living Crisis Drives Voter Sentiment

The escalating cost of living stands as the primary concern for citizens, with skyrocketing prices for food, rent, transportation, and healthcare placing unbearable pressure on household budgets. Olufemi Adeniyi, a community leader in Abeokuta, emphasized that governance must be judged by its ability to enhance the quality of life, stating that leaders must prioritize affordable food, decent housing, and accessible healthcare over abstract political strategies.

Abiodun Yakubu, a digital and communications strategist, reinforced this view by noting that Nigerians are exhausted by explanations of economic difficulties without corresponding improvements in their welfare. He described a population that is tired and hungry, calling for concrete policies to boost purchasing power and create decent employment opportunities that can stabilize the economy and restore faith in the system.

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Security And Employment Top National Priorities

Insecurity remains a critical barrier to progress, particularly for farmers and rural communities threatened by kidnappings and banditry, which prevent safe access to farmlands and highways. Waheed Saka, convener of Dialogue 365, identified security, stable electricity, and job creation as the absolute priorities for the next presidency, also advocating for the establishment of state police with robust safeguards to prevent abuse.

Unemployment among young people further exacerbates the crisis, with millions of graduates forced into informal activities like commercial tricycle operations due to a lack of formal jobs. Abiodun Yakubu highlighted that these graduates engage in point-of-sale businesses or informal labor because decent employment is unavailable, urging for genuine job creation and skills programs that lead to actual employment rather than paper initiatives.

Inclusivity Challenges For Persons With Disabilities

Persons with disabilities are demanding equal participation in the 2027 elections, citing inaccessible polling units, lack of assistive devices, and communication barriers as major obstacles to voting. Kemi Odusanya, a visually impaired voter, recalled the difficulties of the 2019 elections due to the absence of Braille ballot papers, while Sussan Kelechi Ihuoma, a disability advocate, described the stress and inaccessibility that previously discouraged her from participating fully.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan has acknowledged these systemic failures, warning that insecurity, discrimination, and inaccessible infrastructure could prevent persons with disabilities from exercising their constitutional rights. This admission underscores the urgent need for the Independent National Electoral Commission to implement inclusive measures to ensure all citizens can participate in the democratic process without undue hardship.

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Infrastructure And Economic Production Models

Small business owners bear the brunt of unreliable electricity, spending fortunes on generators and fuel, costs that are ultimately passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. Nnamdi Orie, a technology entrepreneur, argued that stable electricity, affordable healthcare, quality education, and better infrastructure must be central to the next administration's agenda to reduce these operational burdens.

Orie emphasized that Nigerians want to afford decent meals, travel safely, and run businesses without financial ruin, calling for a shift from a consumption-driven economy to one built on production, manufacturing, agriculture, and exports. This structural economic change is viewed as essential for creating sustainable wealth and ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the grassroots level in the coming years.