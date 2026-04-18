Nigerians Bare Souls on Police Trust: Extortion, Harassment, and Systemic Failures Top Grievances

A public call for feedback on building trust in the Nigerian police has exposed deep-seated frustrations, with citizens citing rampant extortion, harassment, and a lack of accountability as major barriers to confidence in law enforcement. Calls for systemic reforms, improved training, and enhanced disciplinary measures dominate the extensive response.

A seemingly simple question posed by police spokesperson Aliyu Giwa, 'What would make you trust the police more?', has ignited a firestorm of responses across Nigerian social media, revealing profound and widespread distrust towards the nation's police force. The query, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, invited public feedback and quickly amassed over 2,000 comments and 1,000 likes, with reactions ranging from biting sarcasm and outright ridicule to earnest suggestions for fundamental reform.

The sheer volume and tenor of the replies underscore a deep-seated disillusionment with law enforcement. A recurring theme in the comments was the pervasive issue of extortion and harassment, particularly cited at police checkpoints. Numerous users expressed that trust would only begin to be restored if these predatory practices ceased, painting a grim picture of daily encounters for many citizens.

Beyond immediate behavioural changes, many respondents delved into more significant structural and systemic concerns. Users advocated for enhanced training programs, improved welfare for officers, and the acquisition of modern equipment, arguing that an inadequately resourced police force is inherently incapable of delivering professional and effective service.

One particularly detailed response suggested that the police might not be prepared for the depth of the public's grievances. This user recommended prioritizing better remuneration, implementing 'system-wide' strategic training coupled with continuous retraining, and fostering a strong emphasis on orientation regarding the rule of law. Furthermore, a crucial element highlighted was the need for a 'functioning police compliance unit with independent powers to investigate, sanction, discipline erring police officers and their bosses, top to bottom.'

The sentiment that some officers act with impunity was palpable, with one commenter starkly stating, 'Most Nigerian policemen are criminals protected by the government to perpetuate evil on innocent citizens. And you guys should strengthen your disciplinary system to be effective.' Accountability emerged as another critical pillar for rebuilding trust. Many commentators stressed the imperative for the police hierarchy to transparently punish misconduct, arguing that public confidence cannot flourish unless errant officers are demonstrably held accountable for their actions.

Beyond institutional reforms, there were also impassioned appeals for a fundamental shift in attitude. Users urged officers to treat citizens with dignity and respect, moving away from ingrained patterns of suspicion and aggression. While acknowledging that dedicated and professional officers likely exist within the force, many respondents pointed out that public perception is overwhelmingly shaped by negative and disheartening encounters, making the path to trust a long and arduous one.





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