A new report reveals that Nigerian youth participation in presidential elections remains significantly below potential. This analysis covers 2015 to 2023 trends, citing structural barriers and socioeconomic factors affecting the 93.5 million registered voters.

Young people have consistently formed the largest segment of registered voters in Nigeria during the 2015, 2019, and 2023 presidential elections, yet their actual turnout remains far below its maximum potential. A comprehensive report titled ' Nigerian Youth at the Polls: Voting Behaviour Across Three Presidential Elections (2015-2023)' highlights this significant gap between registration and actual casting of ballots. The findings are based on detailed insights gathered from 740 young Nigerians who participated in the three election cycles.

Core Voting Data and Participation Rates

The report reveals that voter turnout in Nigeria has historically hovered below 50 percent of all registered voters. In the 2023 general election, the country recorded 93.5 million registered voters. However, only 87.2 million, or 86.63 percent, successfully collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs). Ultimately, only 25.3 million people turned out to vote, representing a mere 35.7 percent of the total registered electorate.

Also read Nigeria 2035: Fashola summoned to defend failed electricity policies

Although specific data on turnout among young voters remains limited, available trends clearly suggest that their participation is not reaching its full capacity. The report notes that despite constituting a significant share of registered voters and actively shaping election-related discourse, young Nigerians are not voting at their full potential. This disparity underscores a critical disconnect between political engagement and actual electoral action.

Structural Barriers and Institutional Distrust

Primary factors driving this low participation include concerns about the credibility of elections, the integrity of the electoral management body (INEC), and election day security. Historical patterns of intimidation and suppression further exacerbate these anxieties among the younger demographic. The report argues that structural challenges undermining overall voter turnout directly apply to youth demographics as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These challenges include administrative and institutional bottlenecks tied to continuous voter registration exercises and the subsequent collection of PVCs. These logistical hurdles are compounded by acute socioeconomic and sociopolitical factors that drive systemic disillusionment. There is a long-standing feeling among youth that the political system is disconnected from them, making it seem like their votes do not effect real change.

Socioeconomic Divisions and Political Realities

Despite facing similar economic and social challenges, young Nigerians often remain divided along ethnic and religious lines. Different priorities shaped by these identities influence their voting decisions and how they view the political landscape. The youth demographic is not a monolith, meaning young Nigerians do not experience political, economic, and security environments in a vacuum.

Examining the political climate ahead of the three elections provides crucial context for understanding what influences young people's engagement with the political system. While the political scene evolved across the three election cycles, the underlying struggles regarding the economy, living standards, and security stayed broadly the same. The primary difference was the level of deterioration of these issues over time, viewed through the lens of ethnic and religious identities.