Nigerian Workers Mark May Day Amid Economic Hardship and Insecurity

Nigerian workers celebrated May Day under a cloud of economic strain, insecurity, and frustration, with labour leaders warning of worsening conditions unless urgent action is taken. Rising inflation, stagnant wages, and deepening poverty have eroded the value of labour, while insecurity threatens livelihoods across sectors. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Nasarawa State’s governorship adds to the nation’s political and economic challenges.

Nigerian workers marked this year’s May Day under a cloud of deepening economic hardship , insecurity, and frustration, as rising inflation, stagnant wages, and worsening poverty continue to erode the value of labour and the dignity of work.

Across the country, from factories to farms, offices to informal markets, workers expressed growing despair, saying the promise of a better life feels increasingly distant. The soaring cost of food, transportation, and energy has stretched wages thin, while fears over personal safety and job security loom large in daily life. Labour leaders echoed these concerns, condemning what they described as a broken system where economic reforms have failed to bring tangible relief to ordinary citizens.

They warned that without urgent intervention to stabilise prices, secure communities, and protect livelihoods, the plight of Nigerian workers could worsen further. For many, this year’s May Day was less a celebration and more a moment of reflection and quiet protest, a stark reminder that behind the ceremonies and speeches are millions struggling to survive.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, lamented the escalating levels of insecurity, poverty, hardship, inflation, and the devaluation of the national currency, which he said had inflicted immense suffering on citizens. He cautioned that unless these issues are urgently addressed, the nation will continue to grapple with rising unemployment and the collapse of decent jobs. Approximately 90% of jobs in Nigeria are in the informal sector, where workers lack job security, pensions, and decent working conditions.

Decent jobs are disappearing across industries, worsening inequality and poverty. Ajaero emphasised that tackling insecurity would allow farmers to return to their farms, boost food production, and create more jobs. Acting General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Dominic Igwebike, highlighted the economic challenges faced by electricity workers, including arbitrary sackings, non-negotiation of service conditions, salary stagnation, insecurity, unsafe work environments, casual and contract appointments, poor wages, weak currency, and hyperinflation.

Igwebike also noted that electricity workers operate under dangerous conditions, with linemen and technicians in the transmission sector facing daily threats from kidnappers and bandits, while distribution engineers and technicians are frequently harassed by hoodlums and community youths. Sales and marketing teams also endure severe harassment while serving the public. Across the nation, insecurity has cast a long shadow over workplaces and communities, with attacks on critical infrastructure and threats to workers on duty.

Transmission lines are vandalised, substations are attacked, and technical employees risk their lives daily. No worker should have to choose between earning a living and staying alive. The deepening poverty affecting workers is equally troubling. Despite their dedication, many Nigerian workers struggle to meet basic needs due to rising inflation, stagnant wages, and the increasing cost of living.

Decent work, defined by fair wages, safe conditions, and dignity, is becoming increasingly unattainable for too many. During a Pre-May Day lecture organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), development expert Dr. Toyin Olawunmi warned that rising poverty and deepening insecurity are pushing Nigeria toward a dangerous tipping point, threatening national stability, economic productivity, and the future of decent work.

He stressed that Nigeria cannot build decent work on frightened communities, hungry households, collapsing purchasing power, and weak public institutions. Olawunmi pointed out that millions of Nigerian workers are no longer just earning wages but struggling to survive under multiple invisible burdens, including insecurity, inflation, transport, energy, healthcare, and corruption taxes, as well as the psychological toll of uncertainty. He argued that insecurity is no longer just a policing or military issue but a direct economic threat.

When farmers cannot access their land, traders cannot move goods safely, and essential workers avoid vulnerable communities, the entire economy becomes destabilised. The Supreme Court recently upheld the election of Senator Ahmed Mark as the governor of Nasarawa State, dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Turaki. This ruling adds another layer of political uncertainty to an already volatile economic and social landscape.

As workers and labour leaders continue to demand urgent action to address their plight, the government faces mounting pressure to implement policies that can restore hope and stability to the nation’s workforce





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