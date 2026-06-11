Nigerian Woman Recounts Horror and Husband's Murder in South Africa

Emilia Godwin shares her traumatic experiences of xenophobia and the tragic loss of her husband after being repatriated from South Africa to Nigeria.

Emilia Godwin, a resilient Nigeria n woman, has finally returned to her homeland after a period of immense suffering and terror in South Africa . Upon her arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, she was greeted by a flurry of journalists and fellow repatriates.

Her voice, once silenced by fear, was now loud and clear as she shared the harrowing details of her life abroad. She expressed an overwhelming sense of relief to be back in Nigeria, stating that she now has the freedom to speak her truth without the constant threat of violence or persecution.

Her journey back is part of a larger wave of repatriations driven by the escalating wave of xenophobic attacks that have plagued foreign nationals living within the borders of South Africa. During her testimony, Godwin painted a bleak picture of the daily existence for Nigerians in South Africa. She described a society where foreigners are often viewed with suspicion and hatred, treated not as fellow human beings but as second-class citizens or, as she poignantly put it, slaves.

She recounted numerous instances of harassment and dehumanization, noting that simple tasks like taking a taxi could turn into nightmares of mockery and physical assault. According to her, the environment was one of systemic hostility where Nigerians were stripped of their dignity and their right to speak out against injustices.

This atmosphere of toxicity created a state of constant anxiety, making it nearly impossible for her and many others to feel safe or welcome in a country they had once hoped would provide opportunities for growth. The most devastating part of Godwin's account revolves around the loss of her husband. She leveled serious and shocking allegations against certain individuals in South Africa, claiming that Nigerian men are specifically targeted for their perceived wealth or stability.

She alleged a sinister pattern where some South African women would seduce Nigerian men, enter into relationships or marriages with the intent of having children, and then orchestrate their murder to seize their properties and assets. Godwin believes her husband was a victim of this calculated cruelty. The trauma of this loss has left a permanent scar on her soul, turning her experience in South Africa from a quest for a better life into a living nightmare.

She expressed a deep-seated anger and a firm resolve, vowing that she would never set foot in South Africa again. Furthermore, her resolve extends to the next generation. Godwin stated emphatically that her child, who was born in South Africa, will also be barred from returning to the country. She believes that the hatred she witnessed is systemic and generational, and she wants to shield her child from the same bigotry and violence that destroyed her family.

Having arrived in South Africa in 2014, she noted that while things seemed manageable initially, the signs of hostility became glaringly obvious three years later. For years, she sought a way to leave, but circumstances kept her trapped until the recent repatriation efforts provided a lifeline. Her story serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of xenophobia and the urgent need for international protections for migrants and expatriates.

The plight of Emilia Godwin is not an isolated incident but a reflection of a broader geopolitical tension. The recurring outbreaks of xenophobic violence in South Africa have long been a point of contention between the Nigerian government and South African authorities. While official statements often promise safety and legal recourse, the lived experiences of people like Godwin suggest a gap between policy and reality.

Her courageous decision to speak out upon her return highlights the psychological toll of such persecution. As she begins the process of rebuilding her life in Lagos, her story stands as a testament to survival and a warning to others about the dangers of residing in environments where hatred is tolerated or encouraged





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