Nigerian Woman Nancy Chidinma Seeks Funds For Keloid Surgery

Nancy Chidinma appeals for N2.5m to cover radiotherapy costs for recurrent keloid surgery at LASUTH after years of pain and failed treatments.

Nancy Chidinma, a 27-year-old Nigerian woman, has publicly appealed for financial assistance to undergo critical surgery and follow-up treatment for a debilitating keloid condition. The medical emergency stems from an improperly performed ear piercing at birth that triggered the growth, which has persisted and worsened over two decades. She initiated the request for aid via her X account, @EgoKuwait, on Friday to cover the substantial costs of specialized medical interventions.

Chidinma Details Years Of Medical Agony

Chidinma explained that her struggle began at age two and has involved numerous failed treatments in both public and private healthcare facilities. She underwent several surgical removals and completed two years of cryotherapy at a popular Bumps clinic, yet the keloid repeatedly returned. The pain from these procedures was severe enough to cause weakness and temporary paralysis in her left side, highlighting the aggressive nature of her medical condition. She described daily excruciating pain that has disrupted her sleep and forced her to rely heavily on painkillers just to function.

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Surgical Plan And Radiotherapy Costs

The proposed treatment pathway involves excisional surgery followed by intensive post-operative care to prevent recurrence. A consultant from the Burns and Plastic Surgery Unit at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital outlined a regimen requiring at least two radiotherapy sessions. The first session must occur exactly 24 hours after the surgical removal, with subsequent sessions scheduled a few weeks later. Chidinma stated that each radiotherapy session at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital costs approximately N2.5m, totaling N5m for the required two sessions.

Referral Confirmation And Hospital Schedule

Official documentation supports the medical necessity of Chidinma's request. A referral letter from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, dated November 5, 2026, confirmed her transfer to the Nuclear Medicine Department for further management. The document identifies her as a 27-year-old woman with multiple keloids and outlines plans for excisional surgery combined with post-operative radiotherapy. LASUTH has scheduled November 19 for her final consultation before the procedure, a date she hopes to secure funding before attending.

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Impact On Employment And Family Finances

The condition has severely impacted Chidinma's livelihood and family dynamics. She reported being unable to work or attend to her business after completing her National Youth Service Corps program. Her parents and siblings have depleted their financial resources annually to support her previous treatments, with her sister alone covering procedure bills in November of the previous year. The rapid growth of the keloid, which expanded significantly within just one year and seven months, has left her with no viable options other than public assistance after exhausting hospital booking channels for over six months.

Raised Funds And Medical Breakdown

Chidinma has already raised N1.2m for the surgical portion of the treatment but requires additional funds for radiotherapy and chemotherapy. She estimates that chemotherapy, post-operative injections, drugs, and silicone creams will cost an additional N2m. Following her initial post on X, supporters have begun contributing to her account, with payment receipts shared in the comments section. She emphasized that any amount contributed will significantly aid in her recovery and restoration of daily life after years of neglect and pain.