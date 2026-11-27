Widow of businessman John Anozie urges Inspector-General Olatunji Disu and AGF Lateef Fagbemi to prosecute implicated officers and release N2 million damages awarded by the Federal High Court.

The widow of deceased businessman John Anozie has formally petitioned the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Ministry of Justice to initiate immediate criminal proceedings against the officers implicated in her husband's tragic death. Ms. John-Anozie, represented by Providence Law Firm, issued a strict directive to Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu and Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi to ensure that justice is served despite significant administrative delays and previous judicial mandates.

Legal Demands for Immediate Prosecution

Separate official letters dated 17 November and formally received on 19 November have been submitted to the offices of the Inspector-General and the Attorney-General. In these legally binding communications, the widow's legal representatives demanded the immediate release of the duplicate investigation file, the formal handover of the implicated police officers for prosecution, and the prompt payment of N2 million in damages. This specific monetary compensation was previously awarded to their client by the Federal High Court in Abuja as restitution for the loss and the circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent death of Mr. Anozie.

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The legal team specifically requested that the police command immediately release a certified true copy of the comprehensive case file. This document contains the critical investigation records related to the abduction and death of the businessman. The lawyers emphasized that the delay in fulfilling these outstanding court orders necessitated the latest correspondence, citing previous failures to comply with judicial directives despite multiple notifications.

Identification of Implicated Police Officers

The formal legal correspondence explicitly identified four specific police officers who are alleged to be directly responsible for the mishandling of the case and the subsequent death of John Anozie. These individuals include retired Assistant Superintendent of Police Anthony Obiozor Ikechukwu, Sergeant Uzochukwu Emeana, officer John Eze, and another officer known by the alias Oriole or T-Boy. The names of these four officers were clearly listed in the letters sent to both the police headquarters and the Attorney-General's chambers.

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In the letter addressed to Mr. Fagbemi, the legal counsel asked the Attorney-General to intervene directly by directing the police to produce these implicated officers for prosecution. Furthermore, the lawyers urged the AGF to direct the Inspector-General to comply with all outstanding aspects of the court judgment. This includes the urgent release of the duplicate case file and the immediate payment of the damages. The core request was for the AGF to ensure that the prosecution of these culpable individuals commences so that justice is finally served.

Historical Context and Previous Legal Actions

The recent demands come at a time when significant time has passed since the initial judicial interventions. The letter to the Inspector-General indicated that the legal team had previously drawn the police's attention to the Federal High Court judgment through a series of formal letters dated 14 October 2025, 26 May 2026, and 21 July 2026. These previous attempts to enforce the court order have apparently failed to yield the desired results, prompting the escalated demands in the November correspondence.

The timing of the latest correspondence is particularly notable as it occurred approximately four months after the police formally informed the Federal High Court that they had forwarded the original investigation file to the Attorney-General for review. At that earlier stage, the police asserted that the file was ready for photocopying and transmission, yet the procedural steps required for prosecution had not been initiated by the relevant authorities.

Judicial History and File Transfer Details

The background of this legal battle includes a complex interaction between the police and the judiciary regarding the location and transfer of the case file. Judge Binta Nyako initially expressed concern over the delays, stating that she was considering whether to transfer the contempt proceedings to another judge due to her deep involvement in the matter. However, on 24 July, the court officially announced that the case file had indeed been forwarded to the Attorney-General, and the judge subsequently retained the case for further monitoring.

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The police subsequently filed a formal Notice of Compliance, providing documentation that showed the original case file had been forwarded to the AGF. According to the documents reviewed by the court, the file contained a comprehensive array of evidence. This included the police investigation report, crime diary extracts, witness statements, statements from the implicated police officers, police wireless messages, and detailed records of investigation activities. Despite this extensive documentation being available, the actual prosecution of the named suspects remains pending.