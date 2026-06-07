Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Collaborates with Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to Improve Radiological Safety in Oil and Gas Operations

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has started working to harmonize regulatory processes with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to improve radiological safety in oil and gas operations and reduce costs in the upstream petroleum sector. This initiative emerged from a meeting between the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the NNRA, Yau Idris. The collaboration aims to address overlapping regulatory requirements, close existing gaps in oversight, and create a more efficient compliance framework for operators in the industry.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commiss ion has started working to harmonize regulatory processes with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to improve radiological safety in oil and gas operations and reduce costs in the upstream petroleum sector.

This initiative emerged from a meeting between the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the NNRA, Yau Idris. The collaboration aims to address overlapping regulatory requirements, close existing gaps in oversight, and create a more efficient compliance framework for operators in the industry.

The NUPRC regulates the technical, commercial, and operational aspects of oil and gas exploration and production, while the NNRA is responsible for regulating the possession, use, transportation, and disposal of radioactive materials and radiation-emitting equipment across the country. Eyesan stressed the need for greater collaboration among regulators to eliminate duplication and improve the investment climate in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

She noted that excessive regulatory requirements often translate into additional costs for operators, ultimately affecting the competitiveness of the industry. The NUPRC boss also nominated senior officials from the commission who will work closely with the NNRA on the task ahead. Idris said the cooperation of the NUPRC was crucial because the upstream petroleum industry remains one of the largest users of radioactive sources and radiation-emitting equipment in Nigeria.

The partnership will enable both agencies to share information and simplify compliance procedures for operators. The goal is a single-window approach, where both agencies share information rather than requiring operators to submit the same data twice. The two agencies also agreed to deepen collaboration in training, capacity building, and knowledge sharing on radiation protection and safe operational practices.

The latest partnership comes as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to boost investment in the petroleum sector, increase production, and enhance operational efficiency following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act. Nigeria's oil and gas sector recorded a 283.3 per cent increase in foreign capital inflows in the first quarter of 2026, but the industry continued to attract only a negligible share of total investments entering the country, official data showed.

Figures obtained from the latest Capital Importation Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics and analysed by our correspondent on Friday showed that the oil and gas sector attracted just $0.46 million in foreign capital during the review period, compared to $0.12 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Although the year-on-year growth represents a significant percentage increase, the actual value of investments flowing into the industry remained extremely low when compared to the overall capital imported into the Nigerian economy.

The NBS report indicated that total capital importation into Nigeria rose to $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $5.64 billion recorded in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 83.83 per cent





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Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commiss Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority Radiological Safety Oil And Gas Operations Regulatory Processes Harmonization Nigeria's Oil And Gas Sector Foreign Capital Inflows Capital Importation Report National Bureau Of Statistics

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