Nigerian University Unions Resume Negotiations with Federal Government over Renegotiation of Agreements and Salary Offers

The Joint Action Committee of non-teaching staff unions in Nigerian universities has resumed negotiations with the Federal Government following the suspension of its indefinite strike. The unions have presented a demand for a minimum 40 per cent salary increase to the government representatives, which they rejected the government's 30 per cent offer. The government team requested time to review figures, yardsticks, and other issues before presenting a fresh proposal. The unions have also set a deadline of two weeks for negotiations to conclude, after which they may resume the suspended strike if no agreement is reached.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions in Nigerian universities has resumed negotiations with the Federal Government following the suspension of its indefinite strike.

The unions commenced an indefinite strike on April 30 over delays in the renegotiation of agreements with the federal government. The strike was, however, suspended on May 11 after appeals and assurances from the Federal Government Expanded Tertiary Institutions Renegotiation Committee. The unions’ demands include the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, improved welfare conditions, payment of allowances, and rejection of unilateral salary offers.

SSANU National President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed the resumption of talks in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday in Abuja. Ibrahim said negotiations resumed at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja. The unions presented a demand for a minimum 40 per cent salary increase to the federal government team, but rejected the government’s 30 per cent offer. The government representatives requested time to review figures, yardsticks, and other issues before presenting a fresh proposal





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Nigerian University Unions - JAC Federal Government Negotiation Renegotiation Of Agreements Welfare Conditions Allowances Unilateral Salary Offers Salary Increase Demand Government Offer Referendum National Universities Commission (NUC) SSANU - Society Of Senior Assistant National U

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