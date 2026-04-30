Nigerian University Staff Begin Nationwide Strike

NASU and SSANU commence a nationwide strike on May 1, 2026, due to the Federal Government’s failure to conclude allowance renegotiations and present a new offer. The strike is expected to disrupt administrative and support services in federal tertiary institutions.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Education al and Associated Institutions ( NASU ) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria n Universities ( SSANU ) have officially initiated a nationwide strike action, commencing at midnight on May 1, 2026.

This decision follows a prolonged period of unsuccessful negotiations with the Federal Government regarding crucial allowances and the overall renegotiation of terms of employment for non-academic staff in Nigerian universities and associated institutions. The Joint Action Committee representing both unions formally communicated their intent to strike in a detailed letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, dated April 30, 2026.

The core grievance centers around the government’s perceived lack of commitment to resolving outstanding issues and the absence of a concrete, revised offer following the withdrawal of a previously contentious circular concerning a 30 percent increase in the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance. The unions acknowledged and appreciated the Minister’s decision to withdraw the initial circular, which had sparked considerable discontent among non-academic staff.

However, they emphasized that this withdrawal alone did not address the fundamental concerns driving the potential strike. The letter explicitly states that the slow pace of the renegotiation process and the failure to present an alternative proposal to replace the withdrawn allowance were key factors in the decision to escalate the dispute.

Members of NASU and SSANU had previously issued a mandate to their leadership, authorizing strike action if the government failed to reach a conclusive agreement by the April 30th deadline. With the deadline passing without a satisfactory resolution, the unions felt compelled to act, citing the government’s inability to engage in meaningful dialogue and prevent a breakdown in negotiations.

The Joint Action Committee highlighted that the absence of a new offer, even after the withdrawal of the initial allowance increase, demonstrated a lack of good faith from the government’s side. This perceived inaction left them with no viable option but to resort to industrial action to protect the interests of their members and advocate for fair treatment.

The anticipated impact of this strike is significant, with the potential to severely disrupt administrative and support services across all federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria. This includes universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The strike action is expected to affect a wide range of essential functions, from payroll processing and student record management to facility maintenance and security services.

This disruption comes at a particularly sensitive time, given the already existing challenges facing Nigeria’s university system, which has been plagued by recurring industrial disputes and academic calendar interruptions. The unions have stated that the strike will be total and comprehensive, meaning all members will participate in the action until their demands are met.

The letter from Adeyemi and Ibrahim, the General Secretary of NASU and President of SSANU respectively, clearly conveys the unions’ determination to pursue their demands through this industrial action. The situation raises concerns about further delays in academic activities and the potential for prolonged disruption to the education sector, impacting students, faculty, and the overall progress of higher education in Nigeria.

The unions are seeking a comprehensive review of allowances and working conditions to reflect the current economic realities and ensure fair compensation for non-academic staff who play a vital role in the functioning of tertiary institutions. The government now faces mounting pressure to re-engage with the unions and present a viable offer to avert a prolonged crisis





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