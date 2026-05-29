Nigerian Troops Rescue 31 Kidnap Victims, Neutralise Five Terrorists in Zamfara and Katsina

Nigerian troops have rescued 31 kidnap victims and neutralised five terrorists in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina states.

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 31 kidnap victims , neutralised five terrorists, and dismantled several terrorist camps in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina states.

The kidnap victims were rescued from captivity following a precision air interdiction conducted by the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma and a follow-on ground operation on terrorist enclaves west of Bagega Forest. In a statement issued on Friday, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army / Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said the rescued individuals, who had spent several weeks in captivity, were identified as indigenes of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum, and Anka LGAs across Zamfara and Sokoto states.

In a separate operation in Zamfara, troops made contact with terrorists in Maradun and the Gidan Dan Jaja axis, where troops neutralised two terrorists and destroyed identified terrorist camps. Troops also recovered several fabricated rifles and four motorcycles used by the criminals. In Katsina State, troops intercepted terrorists who were on transit for an imminent attack at the Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu LGA.

Following a fierce firefight, troops neutralised three terrorists and recovered motorcycles and some quantities of ammunition. One of the terrorists neutralised was later identified as a foot soldier of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani. Rifles and motorcycles were recovered from the two encounters. Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region





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Nigerian Troops Kidnap Victims Terrorists Zamfara State Katsina State

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