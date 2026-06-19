Nigerian troops repel ISWAP assault in Buratai with coordinated air and ground strike

Army units under Operation Hadin Kai defeated an early June ISWAP attack in Buratai, Borno State, using integrated intelligence, surveillance and precision air strikes, resulting in no friendly casualties and heavy insurgent losses.

The Nigeria n army reported a successful defence of its positions in the Buratai corridor of Borno State against a coordinated assault by the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 19 2026 when insurgents launched a series of attacks on military installations along Dusten Kura and the Chara road in the Biu local government area. Acting military information officer Captain Mohammed Goni of the Joint Task Force North East announced that alert troops, backed by high quality intelligence, detected the intrusion quickly and launched a combined air and ground counter strike.

The response was described as a well organised operation that brought together surveillance assets, precision strike aircraft and ground forces. The air component of Operation Hadin Kai delivered real time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and executed a number of precision strikes that disrupted the enemy's advance. These aerial actions were tightly synchronised with infantry units on the ground, creating a decisive firepower advantage that forced the attackers to retreat under heavy losses.

The statement highlighted that the operation resulted in no casualties among Nigerian soldiers while the insurgents suffered substantial losses in personnel and material. Equipment seized from the militants included small arms, ammunition caches and communication devices. The theatre command used the outcome as evidence of strong inter‑service coordination and reaffirmed its commitment to sustain offensive operations in the region. It also called on local residents to continue providing timely intelligence to security agencies in order to prevent future attacks.

The successful defence is part of the broader campaign known as Operation Hadin Kai, which aims to eradicate insurgent activity and restore stability across the northeast. Authorities say the operation will maintain pressure on terrorist networks and protect civilian populations from further violence. The incident underscores the importance of integrated air‑ground tactics and robust intelligence sharing in modern counter‑insurgency efforts in Nigeria





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria ISWAP Operation Hadin Kai Air‑Ground Coordination Counter‑Insurgency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Army Renovates 81 Battalion Headquarters, Official Residence in IbadanThe Nigerian Army has renovated and commissioned the headquarters of the 81 Battalion and the official residence of its Commanding Officer at Letmauck Cantonment, Mokola Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State, as part of efforts to improve troops' welfare and enhance operational efficiency. The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, said the projects reflect the Army's commitment to providing a conducive working and living environment for personnel, in line with the Chief of Army Staff's 'Soldiers First' policy.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Rescues Five Kidnap Victims in Kogi State Amid Ongoing Security OperationsTroops of the Nigerian Army have rescued five kidnap victims abandoned by fleeing terrorists during military operations in Kogi State. The rescue is part of sustained efforts to dismantle criminal camps in forested areas.

Read more »

Nigerian Military Arrests Suspected ISWAP Collaborator in Borno StateTroops of Operation Hadin Kai apprehended a suspected collaborator of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State. The arrest was made in Kekeno town following actionable intelligence and in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force. The suspect, aged 22, is now in military custody for further investigation as part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Intensifies Training for Officers and SoldiersThe Nigerian Army is increasing training and capacity-building programmes to enhance professionalism and operational effectiveness in the face of evolving security challenges.

Read more »