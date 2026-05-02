Nigerian Troops Neutralize Four Suspected Kidnappers in Plateau State Forest

Sector 9 of Operation Enduring Peace successfully neutralized four suspected kidnappers and recovered weapons in Pandam Forest, Plateau State, following intelligence-led operations and collaboration with a drone team and previously arrested suspects.

Nigerian troops operating under Sector 9 of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have successfully neutralized four individuals suspected of being involved in kidnapping activities. This significant operation took place within the challenging terrain of Pandam Forest , located in the Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State .

The operation, confirmed by the Task Force’s media department on Saturday, culminated in a decisive engagement on April 29th at approximately 5:20 p.m. The success of this mission is directly attributable to actionable intelligence gathered regarding the presence of kidnappers utilizing the dense forest as a base of operations. This intelligence-led approach underscores the commitment of security forces to proactively disrupt criminal networks and safeguard citizens. The operation’s planning and execution were meticulously coordinated, building upon previous successes.

It followed closely on the heels of an earlier operation conducted on April 25th in Bauna village, Shendam Local Government Area. During that initial phase, troops apprehended two suspects and recovered ransom payments, providing crucial leads that directed them towards the Pandam Forest hideout. The collaboration between ground troops, a specialized STRATOC drone team providing aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, and the information gleaned from the previously arrested suspects proved instrumental in locating and engaging the criminal elements.

The STRATOC drone team’s ability to provide real-time situational awareness significantly enhanced the troops’ operational effectiveness, minimizing risks and maximizing the chances of a successful outcome. The integration of technology and human intelligence exemplifies a modern and adaptive approach to counter-insurgency operations. The use of previously arrested suspects, willing to cooperate with authorities, also demonstrates the importance of intelligence gathering and the potential for turning former criminals into valuable sources of information.

During the engagement at the hideout, troops encountered the suspected kidnappers and initiated a firefight. The resulting clash led to the neutralization of four suspects, including the two individuals previously apprehended in Bauna village who attempted to evade capture during the operation. This outcome highlights the determination of the security forces to bring perpetrators of crime to justice and prevent them from continuing their illicit activities.

Following the successful engagement, troops are currently conducting thorough searches of the surrounding area to identify and dismantle any remaining criminal elements and further bolster security in the region. This ongoing exploitation phase is critical to ensuring the long-term safety and stability of the communities affected by kidnapping and other criminal activities. The Task Force remains committed to maintaining a robust security presence and proactively addressing emerging threats.

The operation serves as a clear message to criminal elements that their activities will not be tolerated and that security forces will relentlessly pursue them to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The recovery of sophisticated weapons and ammunition during the operation further underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by these criminal groups and the importance of continued vigilance and proactive security measures





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Operation Enduring Peace Kidnapping Plateau State Pandam Forest Security Forces

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