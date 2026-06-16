Nigerian Troops Kill Notorious Bandit Commander During Foiled Student Abduction Attempt in Kogi State

A major security operation in Kogi State resulted in the death of bandit leader Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo after his gang attempted to abduct students taking the WASSCE. The attack, which also claimed the lives of three civilians, was repelled by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with local vigilantes, ensuring the safety of the students and marking a significant blow to criminal networks in the region.

Nigerian troops have killed a notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo, during a security operation that stopped an attempted mass abduction of students writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE ) in Kogi State .

The operation took place in Iluke community, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, after heavily armed bandits invaded the area and reportedly targeted a school where candidates were sitting for their examinations. The attackers unleashed violence on the community, killing a school vice principal, a young child and another resident. The incident threw residents into panic as many feared that dozens of students would be taken into the forest.

However, troops of the Nigerian Army's 12 Brigade, working alongside local vigilantes and hunters, quickly moved into the area after receiving distress information. A fierce gun battle followed, forcing the attackers to abandon their mission. During the exchange, security forces eliminated Battijo, a suspected bandit kingpin believed to have coordinated several kidnapping operations across parts of the North Central and North West.

Security sources also said more than 15 members of his gang were neutralised during the operation, while others escaped with injuries. Military authorities later recovered the body of the slain commander for identification and intelligence analysis as efforts continue to dismantle the remaining members of the criminal network. The successful operation ensured that the students were protected and able to continue their examinations after arrangements were made to move them to a safer location.

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo described the development as a major victory against criminal elements operating in the state. According to the governor, the outcome of the operation reflects the growing collaboration between security agencies and local communities. The governor also commended the efforts of the Nigerian military, vigilante groups and other security personnel involved in the mission. He assured residents that operations would continue until those responsible for attacks in the area are brought to justice.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu was also briefed on the operation, with security officials describing the killing of Battijo as a significant setback for armed gangs terrorising communities in the region. However, Security agencies have intensified the manhunt for fleeing members of the group, while surveillance has been strengthened around vulnerable communities and schools to prevent further attacks





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