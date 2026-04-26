Nigerian Troops Dismantle Terrorist Camps, Recover Weapons in Kwara State

Troops of 22 Brigade, Sector 1 Operation Safe South-South, have conducted successful clearance operations in Kaiama LGA, Kwara State, destroying suspected terrorist camps and recovering six Dane guns. The operation, which commenced on April 24th, aimed to disrupt terrorist activities and enhance security in the region.

Nigerian troops operating under Sector 1 of Operation Safe South-South (OPSS), specifically the 22 Brigade, have successfully concluded a series of clearance operations in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State .

These operations, focused on dismantling suspected terrorist infrastructure and recovering illicit weaponry, represent a significant step in bolstering security within the region and addressing emerging threats. The operations commenced early on April 24th, with troops departing from their staging point in Kamenji and strategically advancing towards Tungan Mariga. This proactive movement demonstrates a commitment to disrupting potential terrorist activities before they can fully materialize.

The core objective of the operation was to identify, neutralize, and dismantle any makeshift camps being utilized by suspected terrorist groups operating within the area. Intelligence gathering and reconnaissance likely played a crucial role in pinpointing the locations of these camps, allowing for a targeted and effective response. The focal point of the initial phase of the operation was Nuku village, where troops discovered and systematically destroyed several suspected terrorist camps.

These camps, often constructed using rudimentary materials, serve as temporary bases for planning, training, and staging attacks. Their destruction significantly hinders the ability of terrorist groups to operate effectively in the region. Alongside the dismantling of the camps, the troops successfully recovered six Dane guns. While Dane guns are relatively simple firearms, their recovery is still important as they can be used in criminal activities and contribute to the overall insecurity.

The recovery of these weapons underscores the importance of continued clearance operations to remove illicit arms from circulation. Following the successful operation in Nuku village, the troops moved on to Woro village. There, the commanding officer addressed the personnel involved, acknowledging their efforts and conducting a thorough assessment of the operation's progress. This on-site assessment is vital for identifying any areas for improvement and ensuring that future operations are even more effective.

The commanding officer’s presence also serves to boost morale and reinforce the importance of their mission. To further enhance the operational capabilities of the troops, additional resources were deployed, including an armoured personnel carrier (APC) equipped with a QJC weapon system. This upgrade provides increased protection for the soldiers and significantly enhances their firepower, allowing them to respond more effectively to any potential threats encountered during subsequent operations.

The deployment of the APC demonstrates a commitment to providing troops with the necessary equipment to succeed in a challenging operational environment. Importantly, the entire operation was reportedly conducted without encountering any resistance from suspected terrorists, indicating either a successful element of surprise or a diminished presence of hostile forces in the targeted areas. Sources indicate the operation concluded successfully, achieving its objectives of disrupting terrorist activities and recovering weapons.

This success is a testament to the training, professionalism, and dedication of the troops involved, as well as the effectiveness of the strategic planning and intelligence gathering that underpinned the operation. Continued vigilance and sustained operations will be crucial to maintaining security and preventing the resurgence of terrorist activity in the region. The ongoing efforts of Operation Safe South-South are vital for ensuring the safety and security of communities in Kwara State and the broader South-South region of Nigeria





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