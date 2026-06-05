Nigerian Troops Arrest Arms Courier, Foil Cattle Rustling in North-West Operations

Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma reports successful interventions including the interception of over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and the recovery of 53 stolen cattle, highlighting intensified security actions in Nigeria's North-West region.

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), operating under Operation Fansan Yamma , have achieved notable successes in recent actions across the North-West theatre. In one operation, security forces arrested a suspected arms courier transporting a substantial quantity of ammunition.

The incident was detailed in a statement released by the media information officer for the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, on Friday. According to Danja, on June 5, 2026, soldiers from Sector 2 OPFY manning a checkpoint in Kaura Namoda stopped a civilian vehicle heading toward Shinkafi Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a locally made pistol, a magazine, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a sack of millet along with other goods. The items were allegedly being carried by a 42-year-old man named Mustapha Abubakar, who is thought to be involved in illegally moving weapons and ammunition to terrorist groups active in the region. The suspect was taken into custody immediately, and all recovered items were secured for investigation.

Preliminary information suggests he was on his way to deliver the arms to accomplices, and efforts are now underway to capture other members of the suspected criminal network. In another action, troops from Sector 1 OPFY on June 3, 2026 prevented a cattle-rustling attempt in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, after receiving a distress call from a herder whose livestock had been stolen by armed criminals. Acting on the tip, soldiers positioned themselves along the likely escape route.

They confronted the rustlers as they tried to move the stolen cattle out of the area. A brief firefight ensued, causing the criminals to abandon the cattle and escape into nearby bushes. The operation resulted in the recovery of 53 cattle, which were later returned to their owner. These operations demonstrate Operation Fansan Yamma's ongoing commitment to weakening terrorist and criminal networks, blocking the flow of arms to bandits, and safeguarding citizens' livelihoods in the North-West.

The Theatre Command praised the troops for their vigilance and professionalism and called on the public to continue sharing timely, reliable information with security agencies, emphasizing that such cooperation is essential for restoring lasting peace and stability in the region





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Operation Fansan Yamma Joint Task Force North-West Nigeria Arms Trafficking Cattle Rustling Terrorism Zamfara Kaduna Security Operations

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