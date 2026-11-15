Nigerian travellers stranded as US flight disruptions persist after FAA ground stop

Hundreds of Nigerian travellers are stranded or rescheduling trips after a nationwide US air traffic control ground stop cancelled thousands of flights, with disruptions expected to last until Monday.

Hundreds of Nigerian travellers have been left stranded or forced to reschedule their trips after widespread flight cancellations in the United States triggered by a nationwide air traffic control ground stop that began on Friday.

The disruption has affected thousands of flights across the US and continues to take a toll on international aviation operations. Passengers travelling from Nigeria to the US, as well as those scheduled to return to Nigeria, are grappling with delays, cancellations and uncertainty. Several Nigerian passengers booked on weekend flights could not travel as planned, with some abandoning their trips temporarily or postponing until airlines restore normal operations.

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Stranded Passengers Share Frustrations and Travel Disruption Stories

Some passengers spent hours inside airport terminals, while others checked into hotels near the airport hoping the disruption would last only a day. A passenger, Sola Aina, said he was forced to return home after spending days waiting for his flight to be rescheduled. Aina said: I just have to return home today. I came for a Friday flight before we heard of the troubles in the US.

I have slept in a hotel since Friday believing the issues would be sorted before Sunday night, but it is almost 7:00pm again now. I have ordered a cab. I have to return to Ibadan. It is very painful but I do not have an option.

Another passenger, Faruq Akinwale, said the disruption affected his plans to return home urgently because his wife and sick child were in the US. He said: I have a sick child with my wife in the US and I need to return home urgently, but what do I do? I understand that no one can be blamed for this, but I will only appeal that everyone concerned should please hasten up whatever they are doing. I pray God help them.

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A mother of two, Mrs Aderemi, also expressed disappointment, saying she and her family had little choice but to return home. She said: We will just return home. The situation is just understandable even though it is painful. Another passenger, Charles Adekunle, said the disruption affected his travel plans, although he did not disclose whether he intended to reschedule.

Travelers Forced to Reschedule or Cancel International Flights

A passenger who identified himself as Charles also told The Guardian he could not travel with a foreign airline to the US last weekend as planned. Bukola Sonala said she was forced to change her travel date after she could not board her United Airlines flight on Saturday as originally scheduled.

She said: I was scheduled to travel out of Nigeria for a business meeting on Saturday, but I received an email from United Airlines prior to Saturday informing me of the disruption. I was advised to reschedule my flight, which I did immediately. The disruption has also affected passengers travelling from the US to Nigeria, particularly those booked on international services connecting major American cities with Lagos and Abuja.

Nationwide Air Traffic Control Outage Grounds Thousands of Flights

Airlines operating flights between Nigeria and the US, directly or through connecting routes, include Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, among others. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed the nationwide ground stop on Friday after instability in air traffic control radar and communications systems affected flight operations across the United States. Reports said the outage resulted in the cancellation of nearly 10,000 flights, with tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the nationwide restriction was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, but cautioned that it would take time for airlines to return to normal operations. He attributed the disruption to instability in communications infrastructure at air traffic control centres, explaining that overloaded switches and routers produced inconsistencies in data transmission. US officials later attributed Friday's disruption to faulty work carried out during an upgrade of air traffic control communication cables.

Airlines Continue Operational Challenges and Rebooking Waivers

Although the FAA lifted the ground stop, airlines have continued to battle operational challenges including the repositioning of aircraft and flight crews displaced by the disruption. A Delta Air Lines update published on Saturday said the carrier was still working to restore normal operations following the FAA-mandated ground stop, which lasted more than four hours. Delta said passengers scheduled to travel between November 13 and 15, 2026, could change their bookings without additional charges.

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It encouraged customers with flexible travel arrangements to move their flights to Monday, November 16, or later, warning that passengers travelling over the weekend should expect delays and further schedule adjustments. Delta said: Delta continues to restore operations following an FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours on Friday, November 13. Customers traveling today should expect delays and additional schedule adjustments as we work to reposition flight crews and aircraft.

Taking care of customers remains our focus, and we continue to offer flexible rebooking options to change flights at no extra cost. Customers who have flexible travel plans are encouraged to move their flights to Monday, Nov. 16 or later. If you are traveling on Saturday, please allow extra time and check the Delta app or delta.com for the latest flight status and travel information. Delta will provide customers with as much notice as possible about changes to flight schedules.

When a cancellation does occur, Delta will automatically rebook customers to the next best itinerary. United Airlines said most of its flights over the weekend were operating normally, although some services would continue to experience delays and cancellations as the carrier worked to reposition aircraft and crews. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile application before proceeding to the airport.

It also said its travel waiver would allow affected customers to change their travel plans over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration has warned that disruptions to air travel across the United States could persist until Monday, extending the wait for a full return to normal operations. Hundreds more flights were cancelled on Sunday, raising concerns about the scale of the disruption in the world's largest economy, which has one of the busiest aviation networks globally.

President Donald Trump broke his silence on the crisis on Sunday, blaming the previous administration of Joe Biden for the state of the country's air traffic control infrastructure. The FAA chief, Bryan Bedford, had said on Saturday that air travel for millions of Americans affected by the disruption would return to normal by the close of business on Sunday.

However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday that the restoration of normal operations would take longer because aircraft and flight crews had been displaced during the disruption.