Nigerian Traveller's Nightmare: Baggage Theft and Mishandling at Lagos Airport

A Nigerian returnee loses valuables including wedding ring after his luggage is tampered with on RwandaAir flight, highlighting systemic baggage issues at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

On December 15, 2025, Samson Oladipupo boarded a RwandaAir flight WB305 from Dubai to Lagos, eager to reunite with his family after six years abroad.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport without incident, but the joy of his homecoming quickly evaporated when passengers were informed that their luggage would not be available until the following day. Oladipupo described the initial delay as frustrating but manageable, until he returned to retrieve his bags and discovered that one of his suitcases had been torn open and rifled through.

Items including a wedding ring valued at N400,000, a wristwatch worth N120,000, clothing, shoes, and gifts for his relatives were stolen. He alleged that the thieves took the ring and left the pouch, removed the watch and left the box, suggesting a targeted theft. Other passengers on the same flight voiced similar complaints, reporting losses ranging from electronic gadgets to personal keepsakes. Oladipupo nearly went mad, as his wedding plans were disrupted; he had to purchase a lower-quality replacement ring.

In total, he calculated losses exceeding one million naira. The emotional toll was severe: for days he was not himself, and he continued to discover missing items only when he needed them. Despite the magnitude of his loss, Oladipupo decided not to pursue legal action after lodging complaints with the airline and airport authorities. He admitted that a discrepancy regarding baggage weight during check-in complicated his case.

At Dubai airport, his two bags weighed approximately 24.8kg and 24.6kg, exceeding the standard 23kg allowance. The check-in attendant initially demanded payment for excess luggage, but Oladipupo appealed and the bags were tagged at 23kg. Upon arrival in Lagos, an airport attendant questioned him about excess baggage; the bag still weighed about 23.4kg. He realized that if he had pressed charges, the official tag showing 23kg would have worked against him.

He believes that ground staff target bags that appear overweight but are not properly tagged, tampering with them. This incident is not isolated. Another traveller, Darrell Abernathy, reported a similar ordeal months earlier: his luggage went missing in September 2025, and items worth over $6,000 were never recovered. Despite providing receipts, he has been unable to obtain compensation or retrieve his belongings.

The problem of mishandled baggage extends beyond individual cases. According to the SITA Baggage IT Insights 2025 Report, global mishandling rates have generally declined over the past two decades, thanks to improved tracking technology. In 2007, airlines recorded 18.9 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, affecting 46.9 million bags. By 2016, that figure dropped to 5.73 per 1,000 passengers - a 70% reduction.

Rates stayed stable at around 5.5 to 5.7 between 2019 and the pre-pandemic period. However, post-COVID disruptions caused a spike to 7.6 per 1,000 in 2022. By 2023, the rate fell to 6.9, and in 2024 it improved to 6.3 per 1,000 passengers, representing 33.4 million mishandled bags globally, despite a record 5.3 billion travellers. Delayed baggage accounted for 74% of incidents in 2024, with over 66% resolved within 48 hours via systems like WorldTracer.

Damaged or pilfered luggage made up 18%, and permanently lost bags about 8%. SITA estimates that baggage mishandling costs the industry $5 billion annually, with international flights experiencing nearly six times higher mishandling rates than domestic ones. Although theft-related incidents represent a small share of overall baggage handling cases, reports of pilfering by baggage handlers, airport workers, and ground staff continue to emerge in several countries, including Nigeria.

Passengers like Oladipupo and Abernathy are left frustrated by the lack of accountability and the difficulty of claiming compensation. Airlines often cite fine print in carriage conditions, such as the Montreal Convention limits, which cap liability for lost or damaged luggage at around $1,700 for international flights. But many travellers find the claims process cumbersome and ultimately fruitless. For Oladipupo, the experience has soured his return home.

He calls for better oversight by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and stricter enforcement of baggage handling protocols. Until systemic changes are made, thousands of travellers risk arriving at their destinations only to find their belongings tampered with or gone





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