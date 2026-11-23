Winners of the Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship urge the Nigeria Tennis Federation to increase local events, citing the need for greater exposure to compete globally.

Leading figures in Nigerian tennis, including champions Oyinlomo Quadre and Michael Emmanuel, have publicly advocated for an increase in local tournaments. This call was made during the closing ceremony of the maiden Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship in Lagos on Saturday. Stakeholders argued that regular domestic competitions are essential to elevate the skill level of local players.

Champions Call for Regular Competitions

The primary argument from top players is that frequent high-level matches will better prepare Nigerian athletes for international challenges. Oyinlomo Quadre, the women's singles and doubles champion, emphasized the value of consistent play despite residing abroad. She noted that while she competes in the National Sports Festival regularly, the recent Lagos event provided crucial momentum. Quadre described the tournament participants as teammates who voiced strong support for continuing the initiative. She highlighted that this was the first event of its kind in Lagos in a long period, marking a significant opportunity for local growth.

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Men's singles champion Michael Emmanuel echoed these sentiments with specific numerical targets for improvement. He stated that holding five or six similar tournaments would satisfy player aspirations and drive professional development. Emmanuel argued that such frequency is necessary to enhance performance when competing on the African continent and in global events. Men's singles runner-up Yusuf Abubakar supported this view, noting that Nigerian players currently lack the exposure their continental rivals receive. Abubakar asserted that increased domestic activity is vital for encouraging participation and ensuring competitive parity.

Federation Supports Development Strategy

Official backing for the players' demands came from the Nigeria Tennis Federation leadership. Prof. Rafiu Okuneye, representing Federation president Victor Ochei, confirmed that the call aligns with the board's strategic development plans. Okuneye agreed that the players were correct in their assessment of the current landscape. He explained that the Federation is actively approaching sponsors to fund championships at both state and individual levels. The official expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Destiny Da-Silva tournament for contributing to the sport's development.

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The Nigeria Tennis Federation aims to institutionalize these events to sustain long-term progress. Okuneye emphasized that corporate sponsorship is a key component of this strategy. The goal is to create a stable environment where talent can be nurtured consistently. This approach mirrors successful models used in other sporting nations where domestic leagues feed into international success. The Federation's interest suggests a potential shift toward more structured calendar events in Nigeria.

Tournament Details and Prize Distribution

The Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship served as a comprehensive showcase for the sport in Nigeria. The event featured multiple categories, including men's and women's singles and doubles. It also included specialized competitions for wheelchair athletes and veterans, ensuring broad inclusivity. The total prize pool for the championship was set at N30 million. This substantial investment underscored the significance of the event for the local tennis community.

Michael Emmanuel secured the men's singles title after defeating Yusuf Abubakar in the final. The match took place at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Emmanuel, who entered as Nigeria's third-ranked player, won with scores of 6-2 and 6-3. His victory capped a successful campaign that began with a doubles win. He partnered with Matthew Abamu to claim the men's doubles crown. The pair defeated Ikechukwu Iloputa and Chima Michael in a tight three-set match. The final set went to a tiebreak, which Emmanuel and Abamu won 10-7 after losing the first set 6-1 and the second 3-6.

Oyinlomo Quadre completed a memorable weekend by winning the women's singles title. She defeated Success Ogujobi with dominant straight-set scores of 6-1 and 6-1. Like Emmanuel, Quadre had previously won the women's doubles event. She partnered with Ntoro Bassey to secure that title as well. They overcame teenagers Aina Goodnews and Samuel Gloria in a challenging three-set match. The duo lost the first set 3-6 but recovered to win the second 6-2 and the tiebreak 10-5. These victories highlighted the depth of talent available in Lagos.

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Impact on Future Player Development

The success of the Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship has set a benchmark for future events. Players and officials believe that replicating this model will directly improve Nigeria's standing in African tennis. The demand for five to six such events indicates a strong desire for regular competitive frameworks. Without such structures, players risk falling behind in exposure and match sharpness. The Federation's acknowledgment of this need suggests that official support may follow.

Looking ahead, the focus will shift to securing sustainable funding for additional tournaments. Sponsorship discussions are already underway to support state and individual level events. The National Stadium in Lagos proved to be a viable venue for high-profile matches. The integration of wheelchair and veterans' categories expanded the event's reach. This inclusivity is expected to encourage broader participation across different demographics. The next steps involve evaluating the economic and social impact of this inaugural event to guide future planning.