Nigerian Telcos Sue House of Representatives Over Service Quality Probe

Major Nigerian telecom operators including MTN and Airtel challenge the House of Representatives' authority to investigate service quality, citing regulatory overlap and constitutional limits in a new federal high court suit.

Four major telecommunications operators in Nigeria, represented by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria ( ALTON), have initiated legal proceedings against the House of Representatives. The lawsuit, filed on November 4, 2026, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenges the legislative body's recent investigation into service quality standards. The companies are seeking judicial intervention to stop hearings and prevent the issuance of arrest warrants against their chief executive officers.

Constitutional Limits on Legislative Investigations

The plaintiffs argue that the investigative powers granted to the National Assembly under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution do not extend to private companies. They contend that these constitutional provisions are intended for entities that execute laws or administer funds appropriated by the legislature, which private telecommunications firms are not. The originating summons, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2713/2026, explicitly asks the court to determine whether the lower chamber has the legal authority to scrutinize the operational quality of private sector entities.

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Furthermore, the lawsuit questions whether the House can rely on the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act of 2017 to issue summonses to corporate executives. The telcos maintain that such investigations must strictly adhere to the boundaries prescribed under Section 88(2) of the Constitution. The legal team seeks a declaration that the chamber's powers are limited to their specific constitutional mandates and do not encompass commercial regulatory oversight.

Regulatory Overlap and NCC Authority

A central pillar of the legal challenge is the assertion that the House's probe duplicates the statutory responsibilities of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The plaintiffs emphasize that the NCC is the sole body vested with the power to establish, monitor, and enforce quality-of-service standards in the telecommunications industry. This authority is derived from the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003 and the Nigerian Communications (Quality of Service) Regulations of 2024.

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The companies argue that the House's attempt to investigate service quality interferes with the regulatory domain of the NCC. They contend that allowing the legislature to conduct parallel investigations creates legal conflict and undermines the established regulatory framework. The plaintiffs seek a court order to prevent the legislative arm from encroaching upon the specialized technical and regulatory functions assigned to the telecoms regulator.

Dispute Over Summonses and Arrest Warrants

The legal action follows a contentious period where the House of Representatives summoned the heads of MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, Mafab Communications Limited, and other service providers. These executives were initially required to appear before an ad-hoc committee on October 28, 2026. When some executives failed to appear, the committee moved to issue arrest warrants, a move that has now been directly challenged in court.

The originating summons specifically requests an order setting aside the summonses dated October 29, 2026, which were directed at the respective chief executive officers. The plaintiffs seek a perpetual injunction restraining the chamber and its officers, including the Speaker and the Clerk, from compelling executives to appear. Additionally, they ask the court to restrain the Inspector-General of Police from executing any arrest warrants that might be issued in relation to these summonses.

Commercial Sensitivity and Pending Legal Matters

Kigai Zontong, the legal practitioner representing the plaintiffs, highlighted in a supporting affidavit that the documents requested by the House contain commercially sensitive and confidential information. This data relates to the companies' business operations, network infrastructure, subscribers, and customer details. The plaintiffs argue that forcing the disclosure of such information is inappropriate and potentially damaging to the competitive interests of the telecommunications operators.

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Moreover, the companies assert that the investigation cannot proceed while related matters concerning telecoms service quality are already pending before other courts. This argument is based on the principle of judicial economy and the need to avoid conflicting legal outcomes. The telcos maintain that the legislative inquiry should be halted to respect the jurisdiction of the judiciary in handling similar disputes.

Procedural Timeline and Next Steps

On November 2, 2026, the companies' lawyers issued a pre-action notice to the defendants, formally notifying them of the constitutional objections and their intention to challenge the summonses in court. Despite this notice, the defendants have not withdrawn the summonses nor provided written confirmation that the investigative hearing scheduled for November 4, 2026, would be postponed. This lack of response has further solidified the telcos' decision to pursue immediate judicial relief to halt the proceedings.

The plaintiffs are seeking comprehensive relief from the Federal High Court, including declarations, injunctions, and orders to set aside the illegal summonses. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the balance of power between the Nigerian legislature and regulatory bodies. It will also determine the extent to which private companies can resist legislative inquiries that they deem to exceed constitutional mandates or interfere with regulatory processes.