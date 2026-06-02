Nigerian Teachers Protest Abduction of School Children and Colleagues in Oyo State

Members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) staged a protest in Ikeja, Lagos, demanding urgent action over the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State. They called for improved security in schools and the safe release of victims.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Tuesday staged a protest in Ikeja, Lagos State, demanding urgent action over the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State.

The demonstration, which drew a large number of teachers and supporters, was held as concerns continue to grow over the safety of students and education workers across the country. Protesters marched through parts of the state capital carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs. They called on security agencies and relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the victims and improve security around schools.

In a video seen by POLITICS NIGERIA, participants were seen displaying different messages highlighting the need for safer learning environments. Some of the placards read, “End the religion of fear in our schools” and “let teachers teach in peace. ” The teachers said the continued attacks on schools pose a serious threat to education and could discourage parents from sending their children to school.

They also warned that insecurity in learning institutions could negatively affect academic activities and the welfare of teachers. The rally comes amid growing public outrage over the recent kidnapping incident in Oyo State. Many Nigerians have continued to urge the government to take stronger measures against criminal groups targeting schools and communities. Several civil society groups and education stakeholders have also expressed concern over the development, stressing that schools should remain safe spaces for learning and teaching.

The protesters called on both federal and state authorities to act swiftly, rescue the abducted victims, and ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future. The protest in Ikeja is one of several reactions to the abduction incident in Oyo State, where armed men reportedly stormed a school and kidnapped a number of pupils and teachers. The exact number of victims remains unclear, but local sources indicate that at least a dozen individuals were taken.

This incident has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls for comprehensive security reforms in educational institutions across Nigeria. The NUT has been at the forefront of these demands, emphasizing that the safety of teachers and students is non-negotiable. During the protest, NUT leaders addressed the crowd, reiterating the union's commitment to pushing for better security measures.

They highlighted the psychological impact of such attacks on both students and educators, noting that many teachers are now afraid to go to work, and parents are hesitant to send their children to school. The union also called on the government to provide adequate security personnel and equipment to schools, as well as to invest in community policing and intelligence gathering to prevent future incidents.

The protest in Lagos is part of a nationwide campaign by the NUT to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation in Nigerian schools. Similar protests have been held in other states, including Oyo, Kaduna, and Zamfara, where school abductions have become a recurring menace. The teachers have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the government takes concrete actions to address the crisis.

They have also called on international organizations and human rights groups to intervene and put pressure on the Nigerian authorities to prioritize the safety of schools. The abduction of school children and teachers is not a new phenomenon in Nigeria. Over the past few years, there have been numerous cases of mass kidnappings in schools, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The most notorious was the 2014 Chibok abduction, in which over 200 schoolgirls were taken by Boko Haram. Despite efforts by the government to address the issue, school abductions have continued, with criminal gangs and insurgents targeting educational institutions for ransom or political motives. The recent incident in Oyo State has reignited debates about the effectiveness of the government's security policies. Many Nigerians have criticized the authorities for failing to protect schools and communities from armed attacks.

Some have called for the deployment of military personnel to schools, while others have advocated for the establishment of a specialized security task force to focus on school safety. The NUT has also stressed the need for a multi-stakeholder approach, involving parents, teachers, community leaders, and security agencies, to develop sustainable security solutions. The protest in Ikeja ended with the submission of a memorandum to the Lagos State government, outlining the union's demands and recommendations.

The NUT has promised to escalate its actions if the government fails to respond, including possible strike actions. The union has also urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on school security and to provide compensation to the victims of school attacks. As the protest concluded, the teachers remained resolute, chanting slogans and waving placards bearing messages such as “Our schools must be safe” and “No more abductions.

” The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as many teachers recounted the trauma they have endured due to the constant threats to their lives and the lives of their students. The NUT has now set a deadline for the government to act, warning that failure to do so will result in more protests and possible industrial actions.

The ongoing crisis has also drawn international attention, with organizations like the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Amnesty International calling for urgent action to protect the right to education in Nigeria. The protest in Ikeja serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria and the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms





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Nigeria Union Of Teachers School Abduction Protest Security Education

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