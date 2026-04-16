Nigerian Tax Reforms Hailed for Boosting Revenue and Transparency

A civil society organization, COFJERPA, has lauded Nigeria's ongoing tax reforms, citing significant increases in revenue collection and enhanced transparency. The group credits these advancements to the Nigeria Revenue Service and its executive chairman, Zacch Adedeji, suggesting the reforms are a crucial step towards economic renewal and public accountability. While celebrating the early successes, COFJERPA emphasizes the need for continued policy consistency and improved government spending to solidify public trust.

Nigeria's economic landscape is showing promising signs of improvement, largely attributed to the nation's ambitious tax reforms . The Coalition for Fiscal Justice, Economic Renewal and Public Accountability (COFJERPA), a prominent civil society organization, has voiced strong approval for these ongoing initiatives, asserting that they are not only bolstering transparency but also significantly strengthening the country's overall fiscal outlook.

Clarus Nnaemeka, the national president of COFJERPA, specifically commended the diligent efforts of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and its executive chairman, Zacch Adedeji. He characterized the reform process as a profound and strategically disciplined re-engineering of Nigeria’s fundamental revenue architecture. The coalition has provided compelling data to support its claims, highlighting a dramatic increase in monthly revenue. This figure surged from N711 billion in May 2023 to an impressive N3.635 trillion by September 2025. Furthermore, total revenue collections have seen a remarkable escalation, rising from N6.41 trillion in 2021 to a substantial N28.79 trillion in 2025. Nnaemeka attributed these early successes to reforms that are closely aligned with the economic agenda championed by the Bola Tinubu administration. He elaborated on the historical challenges Nigeria has faced, stating, For decades, Nigeria grappled with a narrow revenue base, systemic leakages and weak tax compliance. What we are witnessing today is a deliberate shift towards a more transparent, technology-driven, and accountability-focused system that is gradually restoring confidence in public finance management. The expansion of the tax net to encompass over 19 million taxpayers, including more than 800,000 corporate entities, represents a significant milestone in the formalization of the Nigerian economy. Nnaemeka further emphasized the positive ripple effects of improved revenue collection, noting, When revenue improves in a transparent and accountable manner, it strengthens the government’s capacity to fund public goods. This translates, over time, into better roads, more functional hospitals, improved schools and targeted interventions for vulnerable populations. The coalition also acknowledged the concerted efforts being made to foster greater fairness and efficiency within the tax system, deeming it a critical element for establishing a sustainable revenue culture. This involves cultivating an environment where citizens perceive taxation not as an onerous burden, but rather as a fundamental civic responsibility intrinsically linked to tangible national development. However, COFJERPA also issued a cautionary note, stressing that the sustained success of these reforms hinges on unwavering policy consistency and a steadfast commitment to accountability. Nnaemeka articulated this point, stating, It is not enough to collect more; government must also spend better. Transparency in revenue utilisation will ultimately determine whether these reforms translate into enduring public trust. In light of this, the coalition urged the NRS to enhance its engagement with taxpayers and to intensify its strategies for curbing tax evasion. Nnaemeka further suggested the strategic leverage of digital tools to effectively block revenue leakages and optimize operational efficiency, concluding that these reforms pave the way towards achieving fiscal resilience and fostering inclusive economic growth. He concluded with a forward-looking statement: What is emerging is the foundation of a new fiscal contract between the state and its citizens





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