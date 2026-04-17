Nigeria's subnational domestic debt experienced a significant increase of over N392 billion between December 2024 and December 2025, as reported by the Debt Management Office (DMO). While many states managed to reduce their borrowing, a concentrated increase in debt by a few, particularly Lagos, drove the overall upward trend. The data reveals a complex fiscal landscape with varying debt management strategies across the nation's states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria's subnational domestic debt witnessed a substantial increase of N392.41 billion within a single year, from December 2024 to December 2025. Data meticulously compiled by the Debt Management Office (DMO) and analyzed by TheCable Index reveals a stark escalation in the borrowing habits of the nation's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The total domestic debt held by these subnational entities climbed from N3.97 trillion in December 2024 to N4.

36 trillion by December 2025, marking a significant 9.89 percent upsurge over the twelve-month period. This overall trend, however, masks a more nuanced reality on the ground, with a divergence in fiscal approaches observed across the country. While a majority of states actively worked to pare down their financial obligations, a select few, coupled with the FCT, contributed disproportionately to the aggregate rise in debt. This highlights the varied fiscal health and debt management capacities of Nigeria's subnational governments. The fiscal year under review presented a mixed bag of outcomes for Nigeria's states, with several demonstrating fiscal prudence by considerably shrinking their domestic debt burdens. Among these, Imo State stood out, achieving the most significant reduction by successfully cutting its domestic debt by N42.40 billion. Following closely behind were Akwa Ibom State and Bayelsa State, which also managed substantial decreases, reducing their respective domestic debts by N37.35 billion and N31.34 billion. These reductions indicate a proactive approach to debt management and a commitment to fiscal consolidation by these state governments. Conversely, the aggregate increase in subnational domestic debt was predominantly driven by 14 states and the FCT, which saw their borrowing levels expand. Lagos State was the most prominent contributor to this upward trajectory, adding a staggering N319.27 billion to its existing domestic debt stock, thereby significantly influencing the national average. In percentage terms, the fiscal expansion of debt was most pronounced in Kaduna State, which experienced an astonishing increase of 228.53 percent in its domestic debt. The FCT also recorded a substantial rise of 197.15 percent, followed by Yobe State with a 92.60 percent increase. These dramatic percentage jumps suggest either aggressive borrowing strategies or a baseline debt that was relatively low, making percentage increases appear more dramatic. The broader context of Nigeria's total debt profile, as provided by the DMO, further contextualizes these subnational figures. The report indicates that the nation's total domestic debt stands at an imposing N84.84 trillion, equivalent to approximately $59.11 billion. This domestic burden is complemented by a substantial external debt of N74.42 trillion, which translates to about $51.85 billion. The interplay between domestic and external borrowing at both national and subnational levels is a critical factor in Nigeria's overall economic stability and development trajectory. Understanding the drivers behind the increases and decreases in subnational debt is crucial for effective policymaking and for ensuring sustainable fiscal management across the federation. The disparities observed, with some states reducing debt while others are accumulating it rapidly, point to the need for greater fiscal discipline and potentially for national-level frameworks to guide responsible borrowing practices at the subnational level. The focus on domestic debt specifically highlights the internal financial markets and the capacity of states to manage their obligations within the country's economic system, with implications for local investment and credit availability. The DMO's data serves as a vital tool for monitoring these trends and informing strategies aimed at achieving fiscal sustainability for all tiers of government in Nigeria. The recent announcement regarding the Strait of Hormuz being declared completely open, while seemingly unrelated, underscores the global volatility of energy markets, which can indirectly impact a nation's economic performance and its ability to manage debt





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