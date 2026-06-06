Nigerian Students Present Smart City Visions in Environmental Education Competition

Junior secondary school students in Nigeria's capital competed in an environmental education contest, presenting innovative models for sustainable urban development. The event, organized by the local environmental agency, aimed to engage youth in ecological stewardship and creative problem-solving.

A recent environmental education initiative in Nigeria 's Federal Capital Territory saw junior secondary school students showcase their visions for sustainable urban futures. The competition, focused on creative solutions for sustainable urban development, featured presentations of city models designed by participating schools.

Students from various government and private schools presented innovative models of smart and resilient cities. The event was organized by the relevant environmental authority to engage young minds in ecological conversations. In her welcome address, the Director of the agency, Kate Ogbonna, emphasized the importance of involving schools in environmental activities. She stated that sustainable environmental use requires collective efforts from government, businesses, and private individuals adhering to standards.

"The participation of schools in this annual cooperation remains a vital component of our environmental education efforts," she remarked. "By engaging young people in environmental conversation and activities, we are helping to ensure natural regeneration that better appeals to champions of energy development and environmental stewardship. " The competition culminated with Government Junior Secondary School (JSS) Piwoyi being declared the overall winner with 84.2 points.

Government Secondary School Gosa secured the second position with 83 points, while Noble Guide School, Kubwa, claimed third place with a score of 80 points. Other participants included Government Secondary School Kadokushi (76.8 points), Government Secondary School Pyakasa (52 points), Government Secondary School, Zone 4 (50.8 points), and Government Secondary School Garki (49.82 points). During the award ceremony, the Deputy Director of the environmental agency, Olayemi Adenuga, commended the students for their creativity and dedication to environmental sustainability.

He presented prizes, with the top three schools receiving bags and plaques in recognition of their outstanding performances. This student-focused competition reflects a broader strategy to cultivate environmental awareness from a young age. By challenging students to design smart and resilient city models, the initiative encourages practical application of sustainability principles. The involvement of the environmental authority's leadership, from the Director to the Deputy Director, underscores the institutional commitment to fostering eco-conscious citizenship.

The scoring system, while straightforward, highlighted the varying levels of engagement and innovation among the schools. The event serves as a model for integrating environmental education into curricula beyond theoretical lessons, promoting hands-on learning. As urban centers face growing ecological challenges, such grassroots efforts aim to build a generation that values and practices environmental stewardship.

The hope is that these young participants will carry forward these ideals into their future roles as decision-makers, community leaders, and active citizens, contributing to a more sustainable Nigeria





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