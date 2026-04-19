Nigerian Stock Market Surges: Capitalisation Jumps 6.60%, Index Rises 6.57% Amidst Active Trading

The Nigerian stock market demonstrated robust growth last week, with market capitalisation soaring by 6.60% and the NGX All-Share Index climbing 6.57%. The Financial Services sector led trading activity, contributing significantly to turnover volume and value, while several equities saw substantial appreciation.

The Nigerian stock market experienced a significant surge in activity and value last week, with market capitalisation climbing by 6.60 per cent to N139.827 trillion from N131.166 trillion. This impressive growth was mirrored by the NGX All-Share Index, which advanced by 6.57 per cent, closing at 217,167.57 compared to the 203,770.43 recorded in the preceding week. The total volume of shares traded also saw a substantial increase, reaching 3.589 billion shares valued at N195.

807 billion, executed across 248,464 transactions. This marks a notable uptick from the 3.361 billion shares worth N151.948 billion exchanged in 229,442 transactions during the week prior. A detailed sectoral analysis highlights the Financial Services Industry as the dominant force, spearheading the activity with an impressive 2.498 billion shares changing hands, valued at N94.005 billion, across 111,052 deals. This segment alone contributed a commanding 69.62 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and a significant 48.13 per cent to the total equity turnover value, underscoring its pivotal role in the market's performance. Following closely, the Industrial Goods sector displayed robust trading, recording 248.908 million shares worth N18.172 billion in 32,383 transactions, representing 6.93 per cent of the total volume and 9.28 per cent of the total value. The Oil and Gas Industry ranked third in terms of trading volume, registering 152.472 million shares valued at N42.511 billion across 19,022 transactions. Key players in the market, including Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc, were instrumental in driving trading volumes. These three companies alone accounted for 1.038 billion shares worth N46.081 billion, transacted in 33,067 deals, indicating strong investor interest in these blue-chip stocks. The bullish sentiment was further evidenced by the number of equities that appreciated in value. Sixty-one equities recorded gains during the week, a significant increase from the 25 that appreciated in the previous week. Conversely, the number of declining equities saw a reduction, with 36 equities depreciating, down from 54 in the preceding week. Additionally, 49 equities remained unchanged, a slight decrease from the 67 recorded previously. Prominent among the top gainers were Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, and Aradel Holdings Plc, showcasing a broad-based rally across various sectors. On the other hand, the list of top losers featured Coronation Insurance Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, Academy Press Plc, and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. These companies recorded declines of 42k, N5.60, 49k, N1.10, and N2.35 respectively, highlighting sector-specific challenges or profit-taking activities. In a related development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also announced the activation of trading codes for rights issues by three insurance firms. Guinea Insurance Plc’s rights issue commenced trading on March 25, 2026, for shareholders registered as of January 21. Lasaco Assurance Plc began trading its rights issue on April 2 for shareholders on record as of February 20. Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc initiated trading of its rights issue on Monday, April 13, for shareholders recorded as of February 12, signalling ongoing corporate actions and opportunities for existing investors. The overall market performance suggests a positive investor outlook and a healthy appetite for equities within the Nigerian financial landscape





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