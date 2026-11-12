Nigerian Stock Market Recovers Above 252,000 Points Amid Market Cap Surge

Nigeria's All-Share Index rose 0.21% to 252,366.80 points, adding N328 billion to market capitalization. Fidson Healthcare led gainers as the sector showed positive momentum.

The Nigerian stock market posted a positive turnaround on Thursday, reversing recent losses to trade above the 252,000-point threshold. The All-Share Index closed at 252,366.80 points, representing a gain of 0.21 percent. This upward movement signaled a shift in investor sentiment following a period of decline.

Market capitalization expanded significantly by N328 billion during the session. The total value of listed equities reached N163.859 trillion by the close of trading. This substantial increase in valuation reflects the underlying strength of the major market index and the broad participation across key sectors.

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Market Mechanics And Key Gainers

APT Securities & Funds Limited described the session as characterized by mild bullish sentiment and exceptionally elevated trading turnover. The firm noted that the market recorded a positive close alongside a substantial increase in market activity. This suggests that while volume was mixed, the value of transactions driven high prices.

Market breadth was positive with 21 stocks gaining value against 19 losers. Fidson Healthcare led the gainers chart by 9.94 percent, closing at N91.80 per share. Strong performance in the healthcare sector provided a solid foundation for the index recovery seen on the day.

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Sunu Assurance followed closely with a gain of 9.92 percent, closing at N2.88 per share. Champion Breweries appreciated by 9.85 percent, closing at N11.15 per share. Caverton Offshore Support Group rose by 9.59 percent, while Fortis Global Insurance gained 9.42 percent to close at N1.51 per share.

Stakeholder Positions And Sector Views

Conversely, International Breweries led the losers chart with a decline of 7.18 percent, closing at N8.40 per share. Tantalizer followed with a drop of 6.67 percent, settling at N3.50. Honeywell Flour Mills fell by 4.85 percent, closing at N31.40 per share.

Other notable declines included Vitafoam Nigeria, which dropped by 4.66 percent to close at N134.90. Austin Laz & Company depreciated by 3.48 percent, ending at N2.22 per share. These movements indicate a rotation of capital away from certain consumer goods and manufacturing firms.

Market participation was mixed as total trade volume declined for the second consecutive day. The volume dropped by 4.56 percent to 398.52 million shares. However, the total transaction value increased by 20.98 percent to N27.62 billion. This divergence highlights that higher-value trades drove the market capitalization gains despite lower share counts.

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Impact On Non-Oil Economy Growth

Non-oil sectors now account for 96 percent of Nigeria's GDP, according to President Tinubu. This structural shift underscores the growing importance of the capital market in the national economy. Investors are increasingly looking at non-oil sectors for growth opportunities.

The positive close alongside increased activity suggests renewed confidence in non-oil equities. With the All-Share Index stabilizing above 252,000 points, institutional and retail investors may consider reallocating assets to high-performing stocks. The performance of Fidson Healthcare and Sunu Assurance illustrates this trend.

As the market moves forward, participants will monitor transaction values closely. The 20.98 percent rise in value despite volume declines indicates that large-scale trades are supporting prices. This dynamic could persist if bullish sentiment remains strong in the coming sessions.

Journalists and analysts will continue to track the broader economic implications of these market movements. The interplay between GDP shifts and stock performance remains a critical area of focus for stakeholders in Nigeria's financial sector.