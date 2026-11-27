The Nigerian capital market ended a seven-day losing streak on Thursday with a N61 billion gain. Heavyweight stocks drove the All-Share Index up by 400.16 points to close at 244,499.47 points amid improved transaction values.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange concluded its trading session on Thursday with a decisive positive shift, effectively ending a seven-session losing streak that had weighed on investor confidence. The market recorded a substantial increase in overall capitalization, climbing by N61 billion as renewed buying interest targeted select heavyweight counters. This surge in activity was primarily driven by significant price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks, which played a pivotal role in stabilizing the market after days of decline.

Market Performance Metrics and Index Gains

The All-Share Index (ASI), the primary benchmark for the Nigerian stock market, experienced a notable upward movement during the session. The index gained 400.16 points, representing a percentage increase of 0.04 per cent. This positive movement allowed the ASI to close at 244,499.47 points, marking a technical recovery for traders who had faced losses in previous weeks. Consequently, the total market capitalization rose by N61 billion, finishing the day at an impressive N158.49 trillion.

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Key Drivers and Stock Performance Leaders

The positive performance of the market was largely fueled by price appreciation in specific large and medium capitalised stocks that command significant weight in the index. Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Oando, Africa Prudential, Access Holdings, and the Nigerian Exchange Group itself were among the primary contributors to this rally. Analysts observed that the session was characterized by mild bullish sentiment and a significantly improved transaction value, indicating that institutional and retail investors were returning to the market with renewed vigor.

Among the individual stock performers, Oando led the gainers' chart with a substantial rise of 10.00 per cent, closing at N9.90 per share. Africa Prudential followed closely with a gain of 9.93 per cent, closing at N12.75 per share. Transnational Express also posted strong results, rising by 9.87 per cent to close at N2.33 per share. Other notable gainers included Cutix, which appreciated by 9.72 per cent to close at N2.37, and Wapic Insurance, which rose by 5.99 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.

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Market Sentiment and Trading Volume Analysis

Despite the marginal recovery in the overall index, the breadth of the market remained weak, highlighting a divergence between top-tier performers and the broader list of listed companies. There were 26 decliners on the downside, outnumbering the 21 advancers. On the losers' side, Sovereign Trust Insurance led the decline, shedding 9.69 per cent to close at N2.44 per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a loss of 9.77 per cent, closing at N6.00 per share, while May & Baker Nigeria declined by 9.81 per cent to close at N40.30 per share.

Trading activity also reflected a mixed landscape, with the total volume traded declining by 4.0 per cent to 1.54 billion units. The total value of these transactions stood at N102.99 billion, executed across 29,326 deals. Transactions in First Holdco shares topped the activity chart, with 580.184 million shares traded and valued at N55.171 billion. NEM Insurance followed with 375.383 million shares worth N9.386 billion, while FCMB Group traded 211.973 million shares valued at N2.769 billion.

Expert Outlook and Future Market Prospects

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited provided a nuanced perspective on the market trajectory. The firm noted that renewed buying interest in heavyweight counters and improved transaction value could support further market recovery. However, they cautioned that weak market breadth and lingering selling pressure across select sectors may limit the pace of gains. This analysis suggests that while the immediate outlook is positive, investors should remain cautious of potential volatility in specific sectors.

Further data on trading volumes highlighted significant activity in other major financial instruments. Zenith Bank traded 99.672 million shares valued at N10.201 billion, demonstrating continued interest in top-tier banking stocks. Meanwhile, Cornerstone Insurance transacted 28.166 million shares worth N201.590 million, reflecting the high turnover in insurance sector stocks despite price declines. Vitafoam Nigeria dropped by 8.35 per cent to close at N128.50, while McNichols declined by 8.24 per cent to close at N3.90 per share, adding to the list of significant losers in the consumer goods and manufacturing sectors.

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The session concluded with a complex picture of market dynamics. While the headline index numbers showed a clear recovery with the N61 billion capitalization gain, the underlying breadth remained uneven. The dominance of heavyweight stocks like Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Access Holdings in driving the index up suggests that institutional flows are currently the primary engine of market stability. Investors and analysts will be watching to see if this bullish sentiment can broaden to include the 26 decliners in subsequent trading sessions.

As the market moves forward, the focus will remain on whether the improved transaction values can sustain momentum without the benefit of broad-based participation. The actions of major players such as the Nigerian Exchange Group and top-performing entities like Oando will likely set the tone for upcoming sessions. For now, the N158.49 trillion market cap stands as a testament to the resilience of the Nigerian capital market in absorbing selling pressure and attracting renewed capital inflows.