Nigerian Stock Market Plunges by N3.28 Trillion on Heavy Selling Pressure

The NGX All-Share Index dropped 1.98 percent as heavyweights like Dangote Cement led a N3.28 trillion market cap wipeout, signaling near-term volatility.

The Nigerian equities market experienced a significant contraction in the latest trading session, driven by intensified selling pressure across key sectors. This sharp decline dragged the total market capitalization down by N3.28 trillion, reducing the aggregate value of listed companies to N162.13 trillion. The downturn was primarily fueled by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks, which weigh heavily on the benchmark index. Investors retreated from major holdings, creating a bearish sentiment that overwhelmed the gains made by smaller, less liquid companies.

NGX All-Share Index Performance and Statistics

The NGX All-Share Index closed the session at 249,710.59 points, representing a loss of 1.98 per cent. This decline moderated the market's year-to-date return to 60.47 per cent, reflecting a cooling of the previously strong upward momentum. Market sentiment remained firmly bearish throughout the day, with 36 stocks showing declines against only 20 advancers. This imbalance highlighted the dominance of seller pressure in the capital market, as institutional and retail investors alike reduced their exposure to equities amid broader economic uncertainties. The volume of transactions indicated active trading despite the negative price action, with total volume advanced by 49.6 per cent to reach 825.95 million units.

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Key Losers and Stock Price Depreciation

The sharpest declines were observed in heavyweight stocks, particularly Dangote Cement and Presco, which both fell by 10.00 per cent. Dangote Cement dropped to N1341.00 per share, while Presco declined to N1656.80 per share, significantly impacting the overall index performance. Other notable losers included Wapic Insurance, which fell by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.00 per share, and Lasaco Assurance, which lost 8.57 per cent to end at N1.60 per share. Austin Laz also saw a decline of 8.57 per cent, closing at N2.24, while AXA Mansard Insurance lost 8.09 per cent to settle at N10.80 per share. HBM Nigeria and UACN were also among the stocks that contributed to the broad-based sectoral weakness observed during the session.

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Top Gainers and Market Activity Leaders

Despite the overall downturn, a select group of stocks managed to achieve substantial gains, led by CWG which rose by 9.94 per cent to close at N17.15 per share. Abbey Bank followed closely with a 9.84 per cent gain, ending the day at N6.70, while Honeywell Flour Mill appreciated by 9.82 per cent to reach N26.85 per share. eTranzact International increased by 9.71 per cent to close at N18.65, and Caverton Offshore Support Group gained 8.96 per cent to settle at N3.65 per share. In terms of trading activity, transactions in First Holdco shares led the market with 478.424 million shares worth N44.943 billion changing hands. Access Holdings followed with 30.479 million shares valued at N823.839 million, while Chams Holding Company traded 28.624 million shares valued at N87.060 million.

Future Outlook and Analyst Predictions

Cowry Assets Management Limited cautioned that persistent sell-side pressure and broad-based sectoral weakness could sustain near-term market volatility for investors. The firm noted that while the current environment is challenging, bargain-hunting in oversold heavyweight counters may provide some support to the market in the coming sessions. This perspective suggests a potential stabilization phase as value investors begin to view the depressed prices as entry points for long-term holdings. The total value of deals exchanged during the session reached N70.42 billion across 31,866 deals, indicating that despite the negative prices, liquidity remained relatively robust. Market participants are advised to monitor the performance of key heavyweights closely, as their trajectories will likely dictate the immediate direction of the NGX All-Share Index.