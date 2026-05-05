Nigerian Stock Market Gains N62 Billion, Kicks Off Week Positively

Investors in the Nigerian stock market saw gains of N62 billion on Monday, driven by increases in market capitalization and the All-Share Index. The market’s Year-to-Date return now stands at 56.26 percent.

The Nigerian stock market experienced a positive start to the week on Monday, resulting in a gain of N62 billion for investors. This increase was driven by a rise in the Nigerian Exchange Limited market capitalization , which grew by 0.36 percent, moving from N155.994 trillion to N156.056 trillion.

The positive momentum was further reflected in the All-Share Index, which advanced by 881.16 points, also representing a 0.36 percent increase, and closed at 243,158.97 compared to the previous session’s 242,277.81. This performance has significantly boosted the Year-to-Date (YTD) return, now standing at an impressive 56.26 percent. Market breadth remained healthy, indicating sustained investor confidence, with 43 companies recording gains while 34 experienced losses.

The overall market sentiment suggests a continuing upward trend, fueled by positive investor outlook and increasing participation. Several stocks demonstrated particularly strong performance during the trading session. FTN Cocoa Processors and Consolidated Hallmark emerged as the top gainers, both increasing by 10 percent to close at N6.05 and N5.72 per share, respectively.

CAP followed closely with a 9.99 percent gain, finishing at N159.70, while AIICO Insurance and Dangote Sugar also saw substantial increases of 9.98 percent and 9.97 percent, closing at N4.74 and N76.65 per share, respectively. These gains across diverse sectors indicate broad-based market participation and a positive response to prevailing economic conditions.

However, not all stocks benefited from the bullish trend. The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company experienced the largest decline, falling by 23 percent to close at N198.68. International Energy Insurance, UPDC, Learn Africa, and Nem Insurance also recorded losses, highlighting the inherent volatility within the market and the importance of diversified investment strategies. Despite these declines, the overall positive trend remained dominant.

While the market demonstrated strong gains, trading activity experienced a slight decrease. The total traded volume fell by 48.30 percent to 967.47 million shares, with a total value of N43.84 billion across 122,041 deals. VFD Group led the volume charts, accounting for 26.39 percent of the total trades with 255.35 million shares. Zenith Bank dominated in terms of transaction value, recording N8.42 billion, which represented 19.20 percent of the day’s turnover.

This shift in trading volume and value suggests a potential consolidation phase, where investors may be taking profits or reassessing their positions. The continued strong performance of Zenith Bank in transaction value underscores its position as a key player in the Nigerian financial market and a favored investment among institutional investors. The market’s performance indicates a resilient and dynamic environment, capable of absorbing fluctuations in trading activity while maintaining a positive overall trajectory.

The combination of increased market capitalization, a rising All-Share Index, and a substantial YTD return paints a promising picture for the Nigerian stock market





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Nigerian Stock Market Stock Exchange Investment Market Capitalization All-Share Index Financial Markets Trading Volume Zenith Bank VFD Group FTN Cocoa Processors

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