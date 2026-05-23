Nigerian Stock Market Ends Positive With N344bn Gain, Year-To-Date Return Increases

The Nigerian stock market, led by Aluminum Extrusion Industry and Daar Communications, had a strong performance last week. Investors gained N344 billion in gains making the capitalization to N160.077 trillion as the week ended. The All-Share Index rose by 0.22% to 249,712.37.

The Nigerian stock market experienced a bullish run as investors gained N344 billion by the end of the week. The market capitalization increased by 0.22% to N160.077 trillion, with the All-Share Index climbing by 0.22% to 249,712.37.

Year-to-date returns rose to 60.47% as market breadth also remained positive with 30 gainers and 27 losers. Gainers such as Aluminum Extrusion Industry, Daar Communications, RT Briscoe, Learn Africa, and Red Star Express led the chart, while Trans-Nationwide Express, Livestock Feeds, and The Initiates topped the losers' chart. Total traded fell by 32.76% to N29.08 billion, while Fidelity Bank was the most active stock by both volume and value





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Nigerian Stock Market Bullish Run Gains N344bn Market Capitalization All-Share Index Year-To-Date Return Gainers Losers

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