The Nigerian stock market fell by N407 billion on Friday as sell-side pressure in heavyweight counters dragged the All-Share Index down by 0.25 percent to close at 247,660.74 points.

The Nigerian capital market continued its downward trend on Friday, losing N407 billion in value as sustained selling pressure from major stocks weighed heavily on the broader indices. The All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 247,660.74 points, reflecting a decline of 0.25 percent for the trading session.

Market Capitalization Declines as Bearish Sentiment Prevails

Total market capitalization settled at N160.80 trillion after the daily losses, signaling a cautious atmosphere among investors who opted to secure profits rather than push for new highs. The bearish trajectory was driven by persistent sell-side activity in heavyweight counters, which typically hold the most influence over index movements and overall market stability.

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Investor sentiment remained predominantly negative throughout the session, with the number of decliners significantly outnumbering the advancers. Specifically, 36 stocks closed in the red while only 14 advanced, highlighting the widespread nature of the selling pressure across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Gainers Led by May Baker and Insurance Stocks

Despite the overall negative outlook, May & Baker Nigeria emerged as the top performer on the gains chart, surging by 10.00 percent to close at N44.00 per share. This significant jump indicates strong buying interest in the pharmaceutical sector despite the broader market headwinds.

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Cornerstone Insurance followed closely as a major gainer, rising 9.89 percent to close at N5.00 per share. NPF Microfinance Bank also posted substantial gains, climbing 8.99 percent to finish at N4.85 per share, showing resilience in the financial services sub-sector.

Abbey Bank advanced by 8.80 percent to close at N6.80 per share, while Wapic Insurance gained 7.24 percent to reach N2.37 per share. These movements suggest that while the broader market struggled, specific institutional players found value in certain banking and insurance equities.

Largest Losses Hit African Prudential and Insurance Sector

On the losing side, African Prudential led the decline with a sharp 10.00 percent drop, closing at N10.80 per share. This substantial loss reflects the intense sell-off pressure that affected several high-profile financial institutions during the trading day.

Fortis Global Insurance was the second-largest decliner, falling 9.55 percent to close at N1.80 per share. Learn Africa also experienced significant losses, dropping 9.41 percent to settle at N7.70 per share, indicating broader weakness in the education and insurance segments.

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Meyer shed 9.40 percent of its value to close at N14.45 per share, while Critical Minerals and Financing Corporation (CMFC) lost 9.04 percent to reach N3.52 per share. These steep declines in heavyweight and mid-cap stocks contributed significantly to the overall market contraction.

Trading Activity Shows Mixed Signals for Future Outlook

Trading activity presented a mixed picture, with transaction value and deal count increasing despite a drop in share volume. Total turnover rose by 15.18 percent to N16.55 billion, and the number of deals advanced by 4.00 percent to 29,606 transactions.

However, the volume of shares traded declined by 17.85 percent to 305.63 million, suggesting that investors were engaging in smaller lot sizes or shifting strategies to preserve capital in uncertain conditions. Analysts noted that the session was characterized by mild bearish sentiment alongside these mixed trading metrics.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited warned that persistent selling pressure, weak market breadth, and continued losses in the banking sector could sustain near-term bearish sentiment. The firm noted that while selective bargain-hunting might cushion further declines, the immediate outlook remains challenging for equity investors.