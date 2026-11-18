The Nigerian stock market lost N2.267 trillion on Tuesday as the All-Share Index fell 1.38 percent. Heavyweight stocks declined while investor sentiment showed mixed signals.

The Nigeria n stock market experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday, recording a sharp reversal that erased N2.267 trillion from the aggregate market capitalization. The All-Share Index (ASI), the benchmark indicator for the Nigeria n Exchange, closed lower at 249,318.65 points, reflecting a loss of 3,491.13 points, which represents a decline of 1.38 percent from the previous closing level.

The final market capitalization stood at N161.880 trillion, down from the previous session's total. This contraction was primarily driven by price depreciation across large and medium capitalization stocks, which typically carry the most weight in the index calculations. Key entities such as Dangote Cement, Nigerian Exchange Group, Red Star Express, John Holt, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) contributed significantly to the downward pressure on the index.

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Market Cap Decline And Heavyweight Depreciation

The loss of N2.267 trillion marks a notable withdrawal of value from the equity markets, signaling a reassessment of asset valuations among institutional and retail investors. The depreciation in heavyweight stocks acted as the primary catalyst for the broader market decline, pulling down the composite index despite some positive performance in smaller caps. Investors appeared to be adjusting their portfolios in response to shifting market dynamics, leading to increased selling pressure in major industrial and financial sectors.

Dangote Cement led the losses among the major stocks, dropping 9.99 percent to close at N1,323.00 per share. John Holt followed with a decline of 9.71 percent, closing at N7.90 per share, while Red Star Express shed 9.60 percent to reach N11.30 per share. Other notable decliners included R.T. Briscoe, which fell 6.67 percent to close at N7.70 per share, and Caverton Offshore Support Group, which depreciated by 4.17 percent to end at N4.60 per share.

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Cowry Assets Management Outlook On Trading

Market analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that cautious trading is expected to persist in the near term as investors reassess their positions following the market's recent decline. The firm noted that profit-taking in heavyweight stocks is likely to constrain immediate recovery efforts. However, they emphasized that positive market breadth suggests underlying buying interest remains evident in selected counters, which could provide some support to future market performance.

This perspective highlights a divergence between the broad market decline and specific pockets of resilience. While the index fell, the number of advancing stocks slightly outnumbered the decliners, with 26 stocks rising against 24 that fell. This indicates that the sell-off was concentrated in specific high-value sectors rather than being a universal panic across all market segments. Investors are reportedly waiting for clearer signals on economic indicators before committing to aggressive positions in the heavyweight stocks that dragged the index down.

Top Gainers And Trading Activity Metrics

Despite the overall negative sentiment, Cadbury Nigeria emerged as the highest price gainer, surging 10 percent to close at N62.70 per share. Livestock Feeds followed closely with a gain of 9.87 percent, closing at N12.80 per share, while Africa Prudential rose 9.80 percent to N11.20 per share. International Breweries also posted strong gains, increasing by 9.78 percent to close at N10.10 per share, and eTranzact International appreciated by 7.81 percent to N17.25 per share.

Trading activity weakened across all key indicators, with the number of deals, trading volume, and market turnover declining significantly. The total volume of trade dropped by 16.27 percent to 564.058 million units, valued at N22.767 billion, and exchanged in 31,041 deals. The number of transactions fell by 19.01 percent, while market turnover decreased by 12.93 percent to N22.77 billion, reflecting reduced liquidity and investor participation.

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NEM Insurance Leads Trading Volume

Transactions in the shares of NEM Insurance led the market activity, with 131.220 million shares changing hands, worth N2.628 billion. FCMB Group followed with a volume of 62.994 million shares valued at N686.589 million, while Access Holdings traded 39.042 million shares worth N1.052 billion. Stanbic IBTC Holdings traded 22.599 million shares worth N3.729 billion, and Zenith Bank recorded a trade volume of 21.074 million shares valued at N2.436 billion.

The data from these transactions underscores the fluidity in the banking and insurance sectors, which continue to attract significant trading interest despite the broader market decline. The concentration of volume in these specific stocks suggests that investors are rotating capital into financial services entities while pulling back from industrial and consumer goods conglomerates. This rotational behavior aligns with the cautious outlook provided by asset management firms, as market participants seek relative safety in high-liquidity financial stocks.