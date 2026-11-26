The Nigerian Stock Exchange records a capitalization surge to N158.49 trillion as the All-Share Index closes higher, driven by heavy trading in select sectors despite weak overall market breadth.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded a significant increase in total market value, with the All-Share Index gaining 400.16 points to close at 244,499.47 points. This marginal rise of 0.04 percent brought the total market capitalization up by N61 billion, settling at N158.49 trillion. The index successfully retained its position above the critical 244,000-point threshold, signaling a minor stabilization in investor sentiment despite broader market hesitation.

All-Share Index Performance Metrics

Analysts pointed to the numerical gains as evidence of a slight improvement in investor sentiment, although the overall tone of the trading session remained cautious. The All-Share Index managed to push higher, but the breadth of the rally was narrow, indicating that gains were concentrated in specific areas rather than being driven by widespread buying across the board. This selective interest kept the benchmark index secure above key psychological levels, providing a floor for market value even as uncertainty lingered among traders.

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Top Gainers and Volume Surge

Oando led the chart of advancers, surging by 10.00 percent to close at N9.90 per share, demonstrating strong buying pressure in the energy sector. Africa Prudential followed closely with a gain of 9.93 percent to finish at N12.75 per share, reflecting renewed confidence in the insurance and financial services space. Transnational Express also performed well, rising by 9.87 percent to close at N2.33 per share, while Cutix appreciated by 9.72 percent to N2.37 per share. Wapic Insurance rounded out the notable gainers with a 5.99 percent increase to close at N2.30 per share.

Despite the presence of 21 advancers, the market was characterized by a weaker sentiment where decliners outnumbered gainers, with 26 stocks recording losses. Trading activity showed a distinct divergence, as the total volume of shares traded declined by 6.86 percent to 1.53 billion shares, and the number of transactions dropped by 2.35 percent to 29,190. However, the total turnover value surged dramatically by 150.70 percent to reach N102.58 billion, indicating that the shares changing hands were of significantly higher value than in previous sessions.

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Market Decliners and Sector Pressure

On the losing side, Sovereign Trust Insurance led the decline, shedding 9.69 percent to close at N2.44 per share under sustained selling pressure. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a loss of 9.77 percent to finish at N6.00 per share, while May & Baker Nigeria declined by 9.81 percent to close at N40.30 per share. These heavy losses in the insurance and pharmaceutical sectors contributed significantly to the overall weak market breadth, offsetting the gains made by other leading stocks.

Vitafoam Nigeria also participated in the downward trend, dropping by 8.35 percent to close at N128.50 per share, reflecting challenges in the consumer goods industry. McNichols declined by 8.24 percent to end the day at N3.90 per share, adding to the list of stocks facing significant headwinds. The concentration of losses in these specific companies highlighted the selective nature of the market movement, where capital was being rotated away from certain sectors toward others.

Future Outlook and Analyst Projections

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that renewed buying interest in heavyweight counters and improved transaction value could support further market recovery. The firm noted that while the surge in turnover is positive, weak market breadth and lingering selling pressure across select sectors may limit the pace of gains in the immediate future. This cautious optimism suggests that while the market has stabilized, a broader rally will require more widespread participation and sustained confidence across diverse industry segments.

The interplay between the surge in turnover and the decline in transaction count suggests a consolidation phase where larger players are adjusting portfolios while smaller traders remain on the sidelines. Investors are now watching to see if the heavyweight stocks can maintain their upward momentum, which is essential for pushing the All-Share Index to new highs in the coming weeks. The market capitalization of N158.49 trillion stands as a testament to the underlying value in the economy, even as short-term sentiment fluctuates.