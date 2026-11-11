Nigerian Stock Market ASI Closes Below 252k Amid Heavy Selling Pressure

The Nigerian All-Share Index closed at 251,861.24 as profit-taking and reduced volume weighed on investor sentiment across key sectors including banking and commodities.

The Nigerian equities market maintained its downward trajectory as selling pressure continued to dominate investor sentiment across the bourse. The benchmark All-Share Index ( ASI) declined by 0.18 percent to close at 251,861.24 points. This slight reduction reflects persistent profit-taking and cautious investor behavior following the market's recent recovery period.

Despite the decline, the benchmark index remained securely above the significant 250,000-point threshold. Analysts observed that the broad decline across all trading indicators suggests a notable reduction in market participation. Weaker trading momentum has become a defining characteristic of the current session, signaling a shift in trader confidence.

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Trading Volume Contracts Sharply

APT Securities & Funds Limited described the session as being characterized by bearish sentiment and significantly weaker trading activity. The market recorded another decline alongside a contraction in total trading volume, transaction value, and deal count. Market breadth closed in negative territory with only 22 gainers against 29 losers.

The overall volume of trade decreased by 23.27 percent to 418.349 million units. These units were exchanged in 30,908 deals valued at N22.826 billion. This substantial drop in liquidity indicates that institutional and retail investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach amid the broader market uncertainty.

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Selling Pressure Hits Key Sectors

Selling pressure spread across multiple sectors including banking, commodity, insurance, and consumer goods. Okomu Oil led the losers' chart with a 10.00 percent decline to close at N1,148.60 per share. Nigerian Enamelware followed closely with a 9.96 percent drop to close at N33.00.

Further down the list, NASCON Allied Industries fell by 8.99 percent to close at N167.00 per share. FTN Cocoa Processors declined by 8.36 percent to close at N6.80, while VFD Group lost 6.67 percent to close at N11.20 per share. These losses highlight the extent of the profit-taking exercise impacting high-profile companies.

Banking and Consumer Stocks Show Resilience

University Press led the gainers' chart by 9.89 percent to close at N5.00 per share. Caverton Offshore Support Group followed with an 8.96 percent gain to close at N3.65, while Abbey Bank appreciated by 8.66 percent to close at N6.90 per share.

Champion also advanced by 8.56 percent to close at N10.15, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) rose by 6.93 percent to close at N74.85 per share. These positive performances in specific stocks provided a counterbalance to the broader market decline, though they were not sufficient to reverse the negative trend.

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Future Market Outlook and Investor Strategy

The current trading dynamics suggest that investors are exercising heightened caution in the near term. The combination of reduced volume and broad-based selling indicates that market participants are reassessing their positions. Traders are likely to monitor upcoming economic data and corporate earnings reports for signals that could restore bullish momentum.

While the All-Share Index remains above the 250,000-point mark, the sustained selling pressure warrants close attention. The contraction in deal count and value points to a potential period of consolidation before the next significant directional move. Investors are advised to remain vigilant as market sentiment continues to evolve in response to global and local economic factors.