The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index dropped to a 10-week low of 243,989.31 points as selling pressure and cautious investor sentiment drove market capitalization down by N1.10 trillion.

Equity markets in Nigeria experienced a significant downturn as trading activity on Wednesday reflected deepening bearish sentiment among investors. The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) slipped below the critical 245,000-point threshold, closing at 243,989.31 points after losing 1,696.56 points. This decline represents a 0.69 per cent drop in the index value, marking the lowest level recorded over the past ten weeks.

Market Capitalization Drops by N1.10 Trillion

The reduction in the All-Share Index had an immediate and substantial impact on the total value of listed equities. Market capitalization decreased by N1.10 trillion to close at N158.42 trillion. Analysts noted that this continued decline indicates persistent weakness in the market, with investors remaining cautious across the bourse. The negative sentiment was further evidenced by the number of declining stocks, which stood at 34, significantly outweighing the 24 advancers.

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Insurance Sector Leads Gainers Amid Selective Buying

Despite the overall market downturn, the insurance sector demonstrated resilience and attracted selective buying interest. Fortis Global Insurance topped the gainers list by rising 10.00 per cent to close at N1.65 per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed closely with a gain of 9.92 per cent to finish at N6.65 per share. Transnational Express also performed well, rising by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.33 per share.

Other insurance firms contributed to the positive performance in this sector as well. Omatek Venture advanced by 6.87 per cent to close at N1.40 per share, while Sunu Assurance gained 6.29 per cent to reach N3.04 per share. These gains highlight a divergence in market performance, where specific sectors managed to buck the broader negative trend through investor confidence.

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Aviation and Insurance Stocks Lead Declines

In contrast to the insurance sector, the aviation and insurance industries also saw significant losses on the downside. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) led the losers, shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N130.50 per share. McNichols followed with a decline of 9.57 per cent, closing at N4.25 per share. AIICO Insurance fell by 9.43 per cent to close at N4.32 per share.

Further contributing to the bearish mood, Learn Africa and NEM Insurance both dropped by 9.09 per cent. Learn Africa closed at N7.00 per share, while NEM Insurance finished at N28.00 per share. These substantial losses in key stocks exacerbated the overall decline in market capitalization and reinforced the cautious tone among traders.

Trading Volume Surges Amid Declining Deal Count

Trading activity showed mixed signals, with volume and turnover increasing significantly despite the falling index. The volume of shares traded surged by 236.48 per cent to reach 1.65 billion shares. Simultaneously, the turnover value increased by 45.03 per cent to N40.92 billion. However, the deal count declined by 5.61 per cent, dropping to 29,893 transactions, suggesting that larger block trades may have driven the volume increase.

Cowry Assets Predicts Persistent Bearish Pressure

Looking ahead, market analysts warn that the downward trend may continue in the near term. Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that persistent sell-side pressure, weak market breadth, and sustained losses across key sectors could deepen bearish sentiment. However, the firm noted that selective bargain-hunting by investors may help moderate further declines.

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The interplay between strong selling pressure and opportunistic buying creates a volatile environment for participants in the Nigerian capital market. Investors are advised to monitor sector-specific developments and broader economic indicators that may influence future market direction. The current performance underscores the importance of strategic positioning in a market characterized by heightened caution and uneven sectoral performance.