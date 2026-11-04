Nigerian State Police Bill Secures 28 State Approvals for Presidential Assent

The National Assembly confirms 28 State Houses of Assembly approved the State Police Bill, exceeding the constitutional threshold and clearing the path for President Tinubu to assent to the legislation.

The National Assembly has officially received approval from twenty-eight State Houses of Assembly for the proposed establishment of state police services across Nigeria. This significant legislative milestone clears the constitutional threshold required to transmit the Constitutional Amendment Bill to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his final assent. The confirmation marks the culmination of a rigorous verification process initiated by the National Assembly to ensure the authenticity of the votes from state legislatures.

Kamoru Ogunlana, the Clerk to the National Assembly, disclosed this development in an official statement issued on Monday in Abuja. He confirmed that the count of approving states surpassed the minimum constitutionally required threshold of twenty-four states, which represents not less than two-thirds of the thirty-six State Houses of Assembly. This threshold is strictly mandated under Section nine of the 1999 Constitution for the alteration of the nation's fundamental legal document.

Also read National Assembly Transmits State Police Bill to Tinubu as 35 States Approve

Bill Transmission and Constitutional Thresholds

The proposed legislation is formally identified as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill. Its primary objective is to amend the Constitution to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and Related Matters. The bill was initially transmitted to the thirty-six state Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026, for their consideration and approval. The National Assembly requested that their decisions be communicated to the federal legislature within a thirty-day period.

Ogunlana clarified that the deadline for state responses elapsed on October 15. However, he noted that his office continued to receive reports from state legislatures until the bill was fully prepared for transmission for presidential assent. The verification process involved administrative checks of the reports and accompanying Votes and Proceedings to establish their authenticity. This ensured that the records accurately reflected the formal decisions of the respective state legislatures without any discrepancies or errors.

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Legal Procedures and Next Steps

The Clerk to the National Assembly explained that the constitutional procedure differs from ordinary legislation in specific procedural aspects. He stated that Section nine of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a third reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill. This distinction simplifies the legislative process compared to standard bills that require multiple readings in both chambers of the National Assembly before passage.

In view of the approvals secured from the required number of State Houses of Assembly, the necessary administrative processes are being undertaken to facilitate the transmission of the Bill to President Tinubu. Ogunlana emphasized that this process will be carried out in accordance with the Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LFN) 2004. The National Assembly appreciates the cooperation and timely response of the State Houses of Assembly in this consideration, which represents a significant step in strengthening Nigeria's security architecture.

Security Implications and Decentralization Goals

The proposed constitutional amendment represents a significant development in the longstanding debate over decentralizing Nigeria's policing structure. Proponents of state police have consistently argued that allowing states to establish and manage their own police services would improve intelligence gathering capabilities. They believe this decentralization would strengthen community-based security measures and enable faster responses to local security threats that are often unique to specific regions.

Addressing security challenges across the country remains a priority for the federal government and various stakeholders. The National Assembly indicated that this legislative move is part of ongoing efforts to deepen the country's federal system. By empowering states with their own policing capabilities, the government aims to create a more responsive and localized security framework. The Office of the Clerk stated it would continue to provide accurate and timely information on developments relating to the constitutional amendment as it moves toward final approval.