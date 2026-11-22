Nathan Tella and Moses Usor delivered standout displays as Nigerian internationals dominated European leagues over the weekend, securing crucial victories for their clubs.

Nigerian footballers delivered a series of decisive performances across major European leagues this weekend, significantly influencing the outcomes of their respective club matches. The Super Eagles stars were instrumental in securing points in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, England, and Scotland, showcasing the depth of Nigerian talent in continental competitions.

Nathan Tella and Moses Usor Deliver Key Contributions

Nathan Tella marked his return from injury with a highly effective performance for Bayer Leverkusen, providing two assists in their emphatic 4-0 victory over Paderborn at the BayArena on Saturday. The 27-year-old forward recorded his first goal contributions of the season in just his fourth league appearance, helping the 2024 German Bundesliga champions maintain their dominant form. Tella will now hope to sustain this fitness level to secure more regular playing time as the season progresses.

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In the Austrian Bundesliga, Moses Usor provided the crucial assist for LASK in their 2-1 home victory over Hartberg on Saturday. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 10th minute, the 24-year-old winger remained influential, setting up Molgaard Jorgensen for the winning goal before being substituted in the 81st minute after nearly scoring himself. Usor continues to be one of LASK's standout performers this season, having scored three goals and provided four assists in 12 league appearances.

Defensive Resilience and Attacking Threat in Other Leagues

Durosinmi extended his scoring streak for Genk by netting his seventh Belgian Jupiler Pro League goal of the season in a 3-0 home win against La Louviere on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old striker, who scored Genk's third goal, helped end the four-time champions' three-game losing streak while registering two shots on target. His consistent start to life at the club highlights his immediate impact on the Belgian top flight.

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In the Czech Republic's Chance Liga, Abdullahi Bewene delivered a committed defensive display for Banik Ostrava despite their home defeat to Teplice. Deployed as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation, the 21-year-old won 71 percent of his duels, made two interceptions, and recorded seven clearances over 76 minutes of play. Bewene has now featured in 14 matches for Banik Ostrava this season, steadily establishing himself in European football.

Premier League Stars Hold Manchester City and Secure Victories

Alex Iwobi marked his 100th Premier League start for Fulham on Saturday as the Cottagers secured a point against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Starting alongside Shea Charles and Sander Berge, the 28-year-old midfielder put in a decent performance despite an early yellow card, helping extend City's winless run to four matches. Iwobi has now made 330 Premier League appearances and stands just 23 matches away from equalling Kolo Toure's record for Nigerian players.

Tosin Adarabioyo also played a key role for Fulham, receiving a yellow card while delivering a solid performance throughout the entire match against Manchester City. The Manchester United-linked defender won 60 percent of his duels, contributing with interceptions, recoveries, and clearances. Adarabioyo has featured in every one of Fulham's Premier League matches this season, completing the full 90 minutes in each appearance.

Coventry Victory and Mixed Results for Other Nigerian Internationals

Chukwueze bounced back from a disappointing international break with the Super Eagles by scoring his third league goal of the season in Coventry City's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Nigerian striker converted Jack Rudoni's square pass to give Coventry the lead before being substituted at half-time after picking up an injury. The 28-year-old won 50 percent of his duels and made two recoveries, hoping to secure more playing time in Frank Lampard's side.

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The weekend results were mixed for other Nigerian defenders, with Ajayi enduring a difficult outing for Hull City despite their impressive victory over Brighton at the MKM Stadium on Sunday. The Super Eagles defender struggled in individual battles, winning just 25 percent of his duels, and made an error that nearly gifted the visitors a goal. However, Ajayi played the entire match and contributed with clearances and recoveries as Hull secured maximum points and kept a clean sheet against the Seagulls.

Benjamin Osayi-Samuel remained on the bench for the fourth consecutive match as Birmingham City lost away to Stoke City. The winger last featured for the Blues in their 3-0 victory over Millwall, playing just 17 minutes, and came off the bench in their previous match against Lincoln, featuring for 15 minutes in a 3-1 away victory. His lack of playing time continues to be a concern as Birmingham seeks to improve their form.

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Okonkwo was an unused substitute as the club lost away to Wolves, marking the third consecutive match he has missed. The goalkeeper was also absent from the Super Eagles squad during the Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Tanzania, indicating a period of extended absence from both club and international duty. Meanwhile, Onyedika continued his impressive run of form with another solid performance as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hoffenheim 1-0 on Saturday evening.