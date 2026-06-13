Nigerian Sprinters Shine at NCAA Championships: Ajayi and Ogazi Win National Titles

Kayinsola Ajayi and Samuel Ogazi win NCAA titles in 100m and 400m, setting records; Israel Okon and Vincent Ugwoke also medal.

Two Nigerian sprinters, Kayinsola Ajayi and Samuel Ogazi , made history at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, winning national titles and setting new records. Ajayi stormed to victory in the men's 100 meters with a time of 9.72 seconds, aided by a wind reading of 2.2 meters per second, just above the legal limit.

This performance continues his exceptional season, where he earlier broke Olusoji Fasuba's long-standing Nigerian record with a legal 9.84 seconds. Ajayi became only the second Nigerian man to win the NCAA 100m title after Divine Oduduru in 2019. Ogazi defended his NCAA 400m title with a sensational run of 43.38 seconds, shattering his personal best, setting a new Nigerian record, breaking the NCAA record, and moving to fourth on the all-time world list.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama star became the fastest man in NCAA history over the distance, continuing his remarkable progression since his breakthrough at the Paris Olympics. The Nigerian contingent also saw Israel Okon win silver in the men's 200m despite struggling with injury. Okon had suffered cramp during the 100m competition and was below full fitness for the 200m final.

He pulled up during the race but still managed to finish second with a time of 19.99 seconds, earning a well-deserved podium finish. In the field events, Vincent Ugwoke produced a personal best throw of 63.89 meters to secure bronze in the men's discus. These performances highlight the depth of Nigerian athletics, with established stars like world record holder Tobi Amusan leading the way and a new generation producing world-class results on the collegiate circuit.

The achievements of Ajayi, Ogazi, Okon, and Ugwoke provide a major boost for Nigerian athletics ahead of national trials and preparations for future international competitions. The NCAA Championships showcased the rising talent and promise of these athletes, positioning Nigeria for a successful campaign in the months ahead. Their record-breaking runs and medal-winning efforts underscore the strength of Nigerian sprinters and field athletes, inspiring hope for continued excellence on the global stage.

The combination of experience and youthful exuberance bodes well for the country's athletic future





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NCAA Championships Nigerian Athletics Kayinsola Ajayi Samuel Ogazi Track And Field

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Security Forces Foil Major Kidnapping Attempt by ESN, Recover ArmsOperatives of the Department of State Services and troops of the Nigerian Army foiled a major attempt by members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network to kidnap scores of students writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination in some Southeast states. The security forces recovered a cache of high-calibre arms, including eight AK-47 rifles, 12 AK-47 magazines, and 323 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Read more »

Nigeria, Ethiopia Sign Agreement for Repatriation of Over 100 Nigerian PrisonersThe Federal Government has signed an agreement with the Government of Ethiopia to transfer more than 100 Nigerian prisoners serving sentences in Ethiopian correctional facilities back to Nigeria.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Uncovers Arms Cache and Arrests Suspected IPOB Members in South-eastThe Nigerian Army and State Security Service raided a hideout in the South-east, recovering a substantial cache of weapons including AK-47 rifles and RPG-7 launchers, and arresting several suspected IPOB members as part of Operation Eastern Sanity II.

Read more »

Senator Ningi's Dramatic Entrance in Nigerian Senate Draws Attention and OutrageSenator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, caused a stir in the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, June 11, 2026, when he arrived at the chamber dressed in full traditional regalia. The lawmaker made a dramatic entrance carrying a spear and other traditional items, drawing immediate attention and uproar from his colleagues.

Read more »