Nigerian Senate to Investigate Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

The Nigerian Senate has established a joint committee with the House of Representatives to address the increasing xenophobic attacks against Nigerian citizens in South Africa. The committee will undertake a diplomatic mission to engage with South African authorities and seek lasting solutions. Lawmakers expressed concern over violence, discrimination, and psychological trauma faced by Nigerians abroad, and revisited existing bilateral agreements. A proposal for economic retaliation was rejected in favour of diplomatic engagement.

The Nigeria n Senate has taken decisive action in response to the escalating incidents of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigeria n citizens in South Africa . A joint ad hoc committee, comprised of members from both the Senate and the House of Representatives, will be established to address this critical issue.

This committee, led by the leadership of the National Assembly, is tasked with undertaking a comprehensive diplomatic and fact-finding mission to South Africa. The primary objective of this visit is to thoroughly investigate the root causes of these attacks and to formulate sustainable solutions that will prevent future occurrences. The delegation will directly engage with the South African Parliament, formally expressing Nigeria’s strong disapproval of the violence inflicted upon its citizens.

This direct communication aims to underscore the seriousness with which Nigeria views these attacks and to seek concrete assurances from South African authorities regarding the safety and well-being of Nigerians residing in their country. Beyond the parliamentary engagement, the Senate intends to initiate communication with the Speaker of the South African Parliament, reinforcing the call for immediate action and accountability.

Furthermore, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to provide a detailed briefing to lawmakers, outlining the ongoing diplomatic efforts and the progress achieved in addressing the crisis. This collaborative approach between the legislative and executive branches of government demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and resolving this issue through peaceful and diplomatic means.

The impetus for this decisive action stemmed from a motion of urgent national importance presented by Senator Bassey, titled “Intensifying Xenophobic Persecution of Nigerians in South Africa and Ghana: A Call for Urgent National, Diplomatic and Humanitarian Action to Defend the Dignity, Safety and Honour of Nigerian Citizens. ” The motion highlighted the alarming increase in violence against Nigerians, as well as the profound psychological trauma and systemic discrimination they face.

During the Senate deliberations, lawmakers voiced deep concern over not only the physical assaults but also the disturbing trend of profiling and dehumanization targeting Nigerian nationals. One senator articulated the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the attacks extend beyond physical harm to encompass a broader pattern of prejudice and mistreatment. The Senate also revisited existing bilateral agreements forged between Nigeria and South Africa in 2019, following a motion introduced by Senator Simon Lalong.

The senators unanimously agreed on the urgent need for full implementation of these agreements as a preventative measure against further escalation of the crisis. A more forceful proposal, put forth by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, suggested the revocation of operational licenses for South African companies operating in Nigeria, including prominent entities like MTN and DStv.

However, this proposal was ultimately rejected based on procedural grounds, reflecting a preference for diplomatic solutions over economic retaliation. The Senate President underscored this point, stating that while the attacks are deeply concerning, the response must prioritize diplomatic engagement rather than punitive economic measures. He affirmed the Senate’s commitment to treating the matter with the utmost urgency and pursuing a resolution that safeguards the interests of Nigerian citizens.

The Senate’s proceedings were marked by a brief but significant debate regarding the transparency of the discussions. Senator Aliero proposed that the motion be debated behind closed doors, citing the sensitivity of the issue and the potential for diplomatic repercussions.

However, Senator Ningi and other lawmakers strongly opposed this move, advocating for open and transparent handling of the matter. They argued that public scrutiny and accountability are essential in addressing such a critical national concern. Ultimately, the Senate opted for transparency, proceeding with the debate in open session. This decision reflects a commitment to democratic principles and a desire to keep the public informed about the efforts being undertaken to protect Nigerian citizens abroad.

As a solemn gesture of respect and remembrance, the Senate concluded its proceedings by observing a minute of silence in honour of all Nigerians who have tragically lost their lives as a result of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. This act served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the violence and the urgent need for a lasting resolution.

The establishment of the joint ad hoc committee and the commitment to diplomatic engagement signal Nigeria’s determination to address this issue comprehensively and to ensure the safety and dignity of its citizens in South Africa and beyond





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria South Africa Xenophobia Senate Diplomacy Attack Nigerians Abroad Bilateral Agreements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Confirms No Citizens Killed Directly in South Africa Protests, Investigates Separate DeathsThe Nigerian government reports no Nigerians were killed directly during recent anti-foreigner protests in South Africa, but is investigating the deaths of two citizens in separate incidents. Diplomatic efforts are underway, and evacuation options are available.

Read more »

Nigeria Prepares to Repatriate Citizens from South Africa Amidst Xenophobic ViolenceNigeria is making arrangements for the voluntary repatriation of its citizens from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic attacks and violence against foreign nationals. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 130 citizens have already registered for the program, with more expected to follow. The move comes after the deaths of two Nigerians and reports of renewed threats of violence.

Read more »

Nigeria Monitors Rising Tensions in South Africa, Prepares for Potential EvacuationsThe Nigerian government is closely monitoring planned protests in South Africa targeting foreign nationals and is preparing for potential evacuations of its citizens following recent incidents and growing safety concerns.

Read more »

Tinubu Orders Monitoring of Nigerian Citizens Amid Renewed Protests in South AfricaPresident Tinubu has directed the Nigerian Mission in South Africa to closely monitor escalating protests against foreign nationals and facilitate potential repatriation for Nigerians seeking to return home. Over 130 Nigerians have already registered for evacuation following recent demonstrations in Johannesburg.

Read more »

Nigerian Lawmakers Seek Action on Xenophobic Attacks in South AfricaThe Nigerian House of Representatives has called for urgent diplomatic action and possible evacuation of citizens in South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks resulting in the deaths of two Nigerians. The lawmakers also urged the Pan-African Parliament to intervene and address the issue continentally. Concerns were raised about the involvement of South African security personnel in the deaths of the citizens.

Read more »

Nigerian Senate Sends Delegation to South Africa Amidst Xenophobic AttacksThe Nigerian Senate has resolved to send a delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to South Africa to address the ongoing attacks on Nigerian citizens. The move follows a motion condemning the xenophobic violence and highlights Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Read more »