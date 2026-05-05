Nigerian Senate Sends Delegation to South Africa Amidst Xenophobic Attacks

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to send a delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to South Africa to address the ongoing attacks on Nigerian citizens. The move follows a motion condemning the xenophobic violence and highlights Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

The Nigeria n Senate has taken decisive action in response to the escalating attacks on Nigeria n citizens in South Africa , resolving to dispatch a high-level delegation of lawmakers to engage with the South Africa n government and parliamentary leadership.

This move follows the adoption of a motion condemning the recent xenophobic violence, spearheaded by Senator Aniekan Bassey representing Akwa Ibom North East. The delegation, a joint committee from both chambers of the National Assembly, will be led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, though the specific travel date remains undisclosed. This initiative marks the second Nigerian delegation to South Africa concerning these attacks, occurring concurrently with diplomatic efforts led by Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other officials.

The Minister has indicated the Nigerian government is considering the repatriation of its citizens amidst the ongoing violence and has demanded a thorough investigation into the reported killings. The history of xenophobic attacks in South Africa is deeply rooted, dating back to the early 2000s, with a particularly severe outbreak in 2008 resulting in numerous deaths and widespread displacement. Nigerians, alongside migrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Somalia, have consistently been targeted.

These attacks are fueled by a complex interplay of factors, including economic hardship, unemployment, and anti-immigrant sentiment, with some South Africans falsely accusing foreign nationals of taking jobs, engaging in criminal activity, or dominating small businesses. Despite these claims being largely unsubstantiated, they continue to incite periodic violence, looting, and harassment. Significant waves of attacks were previously recorded in 2015 and 2019, leading to strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

During these periods, Nigerian-owned businesses were destroyed, and several Nigerians lost their lives, prompting the Nigerian government to evacuate hundreds of its citizens. Nigeria’s response to these recurring attacks has consistently involved a combination of diplomatic and protective measures. These actions include summoning South African envoys for consultations, engaging in bilateral discussions, and deploying high-level delegations to de-escalate tensions.

The government has also facilitated the repatriation of affected citizens, notably during the 2019 crisis, working with local airlines to enable voluntary returns. Furthermore, both nations have established collaborative mechanisms, such as the Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission, to address ongoing issues related to citizen safety and economic cooperation. Senator Bassey, in presenting the motion, vehemently condemned the xenophobic violence, detailing the persecution, intimidation, harassment, displacement, destruction of property, and threats to the lives of Nigerians and other African nationals.

He highlighted the fear, humiliation, psychological trauma, and dehumanization experienced by those targeted, emphasizing the increasing trend of Nigerians being specifically profiled and targeted. The Senator also reminded the Senate of Nigeria’s historical support for South Africa’s liberation struggle against apartheid, noting the significant contributions made by Nigerians across various sectors in the fight for the country’s freedom and dignity.

He argued that the violence constitutes a violation of international human rights principles and contradicts the tenets of ECOWAS protocols on free movement, the African Union Charter, and other regional and international agreements guaranteeing human dignity and protection. The motion called for a strong condemnation of the attacks and advocated for the utilization of diplomatic and legal channels, including the summoning of envoys when necessary.

It also proposed the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance, including temporary shelter, evacuation support, legal representation, trauma care, and improved communication channels for affected Nigerians. The Senate’s resolution underscores Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and seeking a lasting solution to the ongoing violence.

The delegation’s engagement with South African authorities is expected to focus on securing commitments to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians, addressing the root causes of the attacks, and fostering a more tolerant and inclusive environment. The Nigerian government’s consideration of repatriation reflects the severity of the situation and the growing concerns for the well-being of its citizens in South Africa.

The historical context of Nigeria’s support for South Africa’s liberation adds weight to the current diplomatic efforts, emphasizing the importance of reciprocity and mutual respect. The Senate’s actions demonstrate a firm resolve to address the issue through a multi-faceted approach, combining diplomatic pressure, protective measures, and humanitarian assistance to safeguard the rights and dignity of Nigerians in South Africa and to prevent further escalation of the violence





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