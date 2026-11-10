Nigerian Senate Passes Bill Empowering CBN to Regulate Major Fintech Firms

Nigeria's Senate passed a bill letting the Central Bank of Nigeria designate major fintech firms as systemically important for enhanced supervision.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed for third reading a bill that would strengthen regulatory oversight of the country's rapidly expanding fintech sector. The measure empowers the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to regulate major fintech companies and other non-bank financial institutions.

The bill, SB. 959, amends the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020. It was passed after clause-by-clause consideration at the Committee of the Whole, during plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

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How the CBN Would Designate Systemically Important Institutions

The CBN would be empowered to designate qualifying fintech operators and other non-bank financial institutions as Systemically Important Institutions (SIIs), subjecting them to enhanced regulatory supervision.

Under the proposed framework, the apex bank would identify these institutions based on factors such as their size, transaction volumes, customer base and interconnectedness with the wider financial system.

The legislation also provides for an official register of designated institutions. It sets stricter requirements covering corporate governance, cybersecurity, technology risk management and operational resilience.

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Further provisions include stress testing, data integrity assessments, enhanced regulatory reporting and supervisory access to relevant information and operational systems of designated institutions.

The bill also seeks to strengthen beneficial ownership disclosure and improve transparency in ownership and control structures. It would establish enforcement mechanisms and sanctions for institutions that violate regulatory requirements.

Regulators Back Bill While FCCPC Stresses Clear Roles

The CBN supported strengthening the statutory framework for supervising systemically important non-bank financial institutions. Its support centred on large fintech operators whose transaction volumes, customer bases and operational interconnectedness could have significant implications for financial stability.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also supported stronger oversight. However, it emphasised the need to maintain a clear distinction between prudential regulation, competition enforcement and consumer protection.

The FCCPC urged appropriate coordination between the CBN and the FCCPC to prevent duplication of regulatory responsibilities. It said the framework should promote fair competition while protecting consumers.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Bank of Industry and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also supported the bill, according to the committee's report.

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Public Hearing on March 4, 2026 Shaped the Bill

The committee's report said the proposed legislation received broad support from regulatory authorities, government agencies, financial institutions and professional bodies during a public hearing held on March 4, 2026.

The committee said stakeholders generally supported measures to strengthen financial stability, encourage responsible digital innovation, improve regulatory coordination, promote operational compliance and protect users of financial services.

The committee said it adopted a stakeholder-inclusive legislative approach so the amendment would reflect the concerns and recommendations of relevant institutions and members of the public. The hearing was preceded by advertisements in print and electronic media inviting memoranda from stakeholders and other interested members of the public.

The hearing was declared open on behalf of the Senate President by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North).

Bill Timeline and Path Toward Fintech Oversight

The bill had earlier passed second reading on Thursday, December 4, 2025. It was then referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative consideration.

The bill's proposed framework targets non-bank operators whose growing influence has become increasingly interconnected with the traditional banking system. The amendment is designed to address emerging vulnerabilities in Nigeria's financial services industry, particularly the growing influence of large technology-driven financial service providers.

For customers of designated institutions, provisions on cybersecurity, operational resilience and data integrity would define how those providers manage technology risk. The source material does not specify a date for the bill's next legislative stage after the third reading vote.