The Nigerian Senate mandates a nationwide audit of passenger vessels and urges road infrastructure development in Bayelsa State following a boat accident that killed 29 people.

The Nigerian Senate has mandated an immediate nationwide safety audit of all passenger vessels operating on internal waterways, a decisive move triggered by the tragic loss of 29 lives in a boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on November 20.

Senate Motion Highlights Overloading Crisis

The upper legislative chamber adopted resolutions demanding stricter enforcement of existing waterway safety regulations while simultaneously calling on the Federal Government to financially assist Bayelsa State in constructing the Yenagoa-Okpoma Road and other critical routes to reduce reliance on dangerous water transport.

Also read Bayelsa tragedy: Senate demands nationwide audit of boats, ferries

Senator Benson Konbowei, who represents the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, introduced the motion during the plenary session, disclosing that the submerged vessel had reportedly carried more than 300 passengers when it broke apart and capsized due to severe overloading beyond its designated carrying capacity.

Konbowei detailed that while rescue teams had successfully recovered 29 bodies, emergency divers and other rescue workers continued their arduous search for missing passengers who remained unaccounted for in the turbulent waters, leaving families in a state of agonizing uncertainty.

The senator emphasized that several survivors had been rescued and transported to various health facilities across the state for urgent medical attention, while he voiced deep concern regarding the alleged systematic overloading of the vessel and the complete failure of its operators to adhere to established maritime safety standards.

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Highlighting the structural deficiencies in regional connectivity, Konbowei attributed the heavy dependence on water transportation in parts of Bayelsa State to the chronic inadequacy of road networks that connect several communities, stressing the urgent necessity for alternative transport infrastructure to prevent such tragedies.

Political Leaders Praise Response Efforts

Seconding the motion, Senator Simon Lalong from the Plateau South Senatorial District commended the Bayelsa State Government, President Bola Tinubu, and the Federal Government for their swift response to the tragedy, particularly praising Vice-President Kashim Shettima for personally visiting the state to assess the situation.

Lalong also lauded the NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY for its critical intervention on the ground, though he urged relevant agencies to significantly strengthen regulatory enforcement mechanisms to prevent similar accidents, especially given the approaching Christmas period which typically sees increased waterborne travel.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, echoed these sentiments by calling on regulatory authorities to intensify routine inspections of boats and ferries operating on Nigerian waterways, asserting that effective monitoring and strict enforcement of safety regulations are essential to prevent avoidable accidents.

Barau emphasized that regulatory bodies holding the statutory mandate for ensuring the safety of lives in water transportation must be fully accountable, ensuring that routine checks are conducted rigorously to guarantee that all vessels comply with guidelines governing this transportation system.

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Financial Aid and Investigation Calls

Barau also commended President Tinubu for his direct intervention, particularly the strategic deployment of the Vice-President to assess the crisis and the provision of a N250 million donation to the Bayelsa State Government to effectively manage the disaster and provide essential support to affected persons.

Similarly, Senator Marshal Katung, representing the Kaduna South Senatorial District, called for a thorough investigation into possible regulatory lapses that might have contributed to the accident, urging the relevant Senate committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident with urgency.

Katung argued that existing gaps in the regulatory framework have given rise to dangerous situations, insisting that relevant authorities must step in quickly to conduct a comprehensive audit of all vessels operating within territorial waters to ensure they are fit and worthy of carrying passengers.

In adopting the motion, the Senate formally commended President Tinubu and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for their collaborative interventions, along with the police, NATIONAL INLAND WATERWAYS AUTHORITY, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other federal agencies involved in rescue and relief operations.

Lawmakers strongly urged the NATIONAL INLAND WATERWAYS AUTHORITY and other relevant agencies to strictly enforce regulatory requirements and safety standards for vessels operating on inland waterways, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to negligence in maritime safety.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while commending Konbowei for bringing the incident before the chamber, stated that the entire nation was mourning following the tragedy, reinforcing the collective resolve to overhaul safety protocols and protect citizens traveling on Nigerian waterways.