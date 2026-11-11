Nigerian Senate Calls MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 Over Network Failures and Airtime Losses

The Nigerian Senate has ordered MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 to explain dropped calls and airtime losses, with committee findings due within four weeks.

The Nigerian Senate has moved to hold major mobile operators accountable after mounting complaints about weak network quality and unexplained airtime deductions. MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 have been called to appear before lawmakers, together with the Nigerian Communications Commission, the sector regulator.

Subscribers across the country say calls often fail to connect, conversations end abruptly and charges continue even when a service was never delivered. Lawmakers argue that these problems affect millions of Nigerians who depend on phones for business, education and everyday life.

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How the Senate Investigation Will Work

The Senate Committee on Communications, chaired by Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, has been instructed to examine the complaints and measure the financial losses borne by telecom subscribers. The committee must report its findings back to the Senate within four weeks.

The probe will look at deductions linked to failed calls, dropped calls and prematurely ended conversations. Lawmakers also want to know whether charges that customers consider excessive or unjustified are being applied.

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A further question is whether telecom companies have adequate safeguards to shield customers from money lost through poor network performance. The answers will shape the committee's recommendations to the chamber.

Lawmakers Press Operators for Clear Answers

The resolution followed debate on a motion sponsored by Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno, which seeks to halt unjustified airtime cuts caused by substandard telecom services. The motion aims to tie those cuts directly to service quality.

Senator Lola Ashiru, the Deputy Majority Leader, presented the motion on Monguno's behalf and focused on subscribers billed for calls that never go through. She called for tougher safeguards and greater responsibility from service providers.

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North and belongs to the All Progressives Congress, seconded the motion. He said the complaints touch nearly every Nigerian who uses mobile phones and questioned why service quality in the country falls short of connectivity seen elsewhere.

Nwoko also argued that subscribers should not keep paying for unreliable service without protection or compensation when network failures disrupt their calls.

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Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the probe must go beyond routine meetings with operators. He stated that the Nigerian Communications Commission, the supervising minister and the affected companies must provide satisfactory explanations, and warned that the Senate could take further legislative action if their answers and proposed fixes fall short.

Impact on Subscribers and What Comes Next

The Senate identified traders, students, small business owners and low-income earners as groups likely to suffer most from repeated deductions. Each failed redial can trigger another charge, even when the network remains unreliable.

Lawmakers acknowledged that technical faults and operational problems can sometimes disrupt networks. Their position is that customers should not carry the cost of failures beyond their control, and that operators must take responsibility for the value they deliver.

The next milestone is the committee's report, due within four weeks, which will help determine whether the Senate pursues new legislation. Until then, the Nigerian Communications Commission, MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 are expected to appear before the committee to explain the deductions.