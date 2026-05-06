Nigerian Security Forces Conclude Investigation of 1,450 Terror Suspects at Giwa Barracks

The Joint Investigation Centre in Maiduguri has completed the screening of 1,450 suspected terrorists, utilizing a multi-agency approach and international partnerships to ensure legal integrity and human rights.

The security landscape in Northeast Nigeria has seen a significant development as the Joint Investigation Centre located at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State , announced the conclusion of investigations involving 1,450 suspected terrorists.

This announcement was made by Brigadier-general Yusuf Audu, the commander of the centre, who provided an extensive briefing to members of the press. Represented by Captain Puole Obinwale, the commander highlighted that the facility serves as a unified interrogation and screening hub, which is essential for the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The centre is designed to streamline the process of handling suspects arrested during military operations, ensuring that intelligence is gathered efficiently and suspects are processed through a rigorous and structured system. The operational framework of the centre is characterized by a multi-agency approach, integrating personnel from various security and legal bodies to ensure comprehensive oversight.

Agencies involved include the Nigerian Army, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Nigeria Immigration Service. Legal expertise is provided by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to maintain the legal integrity of all proceedings. Once a suspect is processed, a specialized casework group reviews the investigative reports and provides legal counsel.

Based on these findings, detainees are categorized into three distinct pathways: those slated for prosecution in a court of law, those deemed suitable for rehabilitation, and those eligible for reintegration into society. This structured methodology is intended to prevent errors in judgment and ensure that justice is served while identifying individuals who can be successfully deradicalized. Beyond the investigative process, the Joint Investigation Centre emphasizes the humane treatment of detainees, adhering to international standards of welfare and human rights.

The facility maintains segregated cells to ensure the safety and privacy of different groups, with dedicated provisions for women and children. Minors who accompany their mothers are not left neglected; instead, they are provided with basic education and care within the facility to protect their development. Health services are a priority, with the centre implementing high hygiene standards and medical treatment programs, including specialized isolation and care for patients suffering from tuberculosis, conducted in partnership with humanitarian organizations.

Basic needs are systematically met, with inmates receiving three meals daily and access to a 40,000-litre solar-powered borehole provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Upon arrival, all suspects are issued necessary clothing, toiletries, and hygiene kits, and the cells undergo periodic fumigation to prevent the spread of disease. The centre also recognizes the importance of mental health and social connectivity in the rehabilitation process.

Detainees have access to physical and psychological support programs, including sports, indoor games, and limited outdoor exercise to maintain their mental well-being. A significant aspect of the center's humanitarian effort is the restoration of family links program, facilitated by international partners like the ICRC, which allows detainees to communicate with their family members. This approach is designed to provide psychological stability and facilitate the eventual reintegration of suitable candidates back into their communities.

From a legal and technical standpoint, all investigations are conducted under the strict guidelines of the Terrorism Prevention Act, incorporating amendments from 2011, 2013, and 2022. Judicial oversight is maintained through remand orders from the federal high court, ensuring that human rights safeguards are respected. To enhance national security, the centre captures the biometric data of all suspects, contributing to a national database for tracking and intelligence. This operation is further bolstered by international collaboration.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has constructed a dedicated evidence storage facility, while the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) developed a sophisticated data management system to improve the screening and categorization of suspects. Additionally, UNICEF has provided essential educational materials for juveniles, and the ICRC continues to lead healthcare and welfare interventions, creating a holistic ecosystem of security, law, and humanitarian aid





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