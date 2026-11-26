Abubakar Muhammad Kabri wins the 12th Sheikh Hamad Award in Qatar for translating between Arabic and Fulfulde. See details on the ceremony and Nigerian winners.

Abubakar Muhammad Kabri has secured a prestigious international literary honor in Qatar for his extensive work in translating literature between Arabic and Fulfulde. The Nigerian academic and researcher from Taraba State was named a winner in the Achievement Category at the twelfth edition of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding.

Ceremony Details and Dignitaries

The 2026 award ceremony was held at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel in Doha, Qatar. Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended the event among other distinguished guests. This high-profile gathering highlighted the growing importance of cross-cultural literary exchange on the global stage.

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Competition Scale and International Reach

Organizers reported that this year's competition attracted 256 nominations from 33 countries. Winners were selected from a diverse pool of nominees representing nations including Nigeria, Azerbaijan, China, Guinea, and Italy. The sheer volume of entries underscores the widespread appreciation for literary translation across multiple continents.

Award Criteria and Historical Context

Founded in 2015, the Doha-based Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding recognizes individuals and institutions for outstanding contributions to literary translation between Arabic and other languages. The award also seeks to promote cultural exchange and international understanding through translation. Over its twelve editions, it has featured entries involving about 40 languages from more than 50 countries.

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Consistent Nigerian Academic Success

Kabri's recognition marks the third consecutive year Nigerian academics have won at the awards. In 2025, Prof. Khalilullahi Uthman Gbodofu of the University of Ilorin won at the eleventh edition. Additionally, Prof. Mashood Mahmood Jimba and Dr. Sharafudeen Badipo Raji recorded joint victories in 2024. This streak demonstrates Nigeria's sustained impact on global literary translation efforts.

Focus on Fulfulde Language Preservation

Kabri was specifically recognized for his contributions to translation involving Fulfulde, a widely spoken language. His work bridges the gap between Arabic literature and the Fulfulde speaking community. This initiative supports the preservation and promotion of indigenous African languages through rigorous academic and literary translation.