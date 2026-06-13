Nigerian Romance Scam Suspect Arrested in Istanbul Over $2.5 Million Fraud

Turkish police seized a Nigerian man and four accomplices in Istanbul after they allegedly defrauded a Hong Kong dentist of 2.5 million dollars through a fake romance and promises of marriage.

A Nigerian national known as Kingsley O was detained in Istanbul after a two‑year online fraud investigation that involved a romance scam targeting a dentist based in Hong Kong.

Turkish media reported that the suspect and four accomplices were taken into custody in the district of Esenyurt late on Friday following coordinated action by the Istanbul Police Fraud Bureau. The scheme began in 2020 when the suspect created an online persona as an American businessman named Richard and established a long‑distance relationship with the victim, identified only by her initials.

Over the course of two years the fraudster convinced the dentist that he was developing a major investment project in Istanbul and that he required financial support to move the venture forward. Believing that the relationship would culminate in marriage, the victim transferred a total of two point five million dollars in several installments to bank accounts that were later linked to the suspects.

The payments were made between 2020 and 2022 and were routed through a network of accounts in Turkey. When the final transfer was completed the suspect ceased all communication, prompting the victim to report the matter to the Hong Kong authorities. Initial inquiries by Hong Kong police yielded no decisive leads, leading the victim to retain a Turkish lawyer and file a complaint with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Turkish investigators traced the flow of funds to five accounts and detained the account holders. While four of the individuals claimed ignorance of the transactions, one admitted that he had handed the money over to a Nigerian man known to him as Richard. This admission pointed investigators directly to Kingsley, who was described as the mastermind behind the operation. He was apprehended during a police raid and subsequently arraigned in court alongside the other suspects under heightened security measures.

Authorities allege that Kingsley exploited a fabricated identity and false promises of marriage to extract a substantial sum from the victim. The case highlights the growing use of romantic deception to facilitate large‑scale financial fraud across international borders. Legal proceedings are ongoing and the suspects face charges of fraud, money laundering and cyber‑crime. The investigation underscores the importance of cross‑border cooperation between law enforcement agencies in combating sophisticated online scams that prey on vulnerable individuals seeking companionship and financial security





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