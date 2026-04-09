Nigerian Retail Fuel Prices Remain Stable Amidst Global Oil Market Volatility

Retail fuel prices across Nigeria have remained largely unchanged over the past week despite ongoing volatility in the global crude oil market, with petrol prices ranging between N1,290 and N1,370 per liter. This stability contrasts with fluctuations in international oil prices influenced by geopolitical tensions.

Retail fuel prices across Nigeria have held steady over the past week, presenting a picture of relative calm in a market usually susceptible to swift fluctuations. A recent market survey conducted by DAILY POST indicates that the price of petrol at filling stations nationwide generally fell within the range of N1,290 to N1,370 per liter.

This pricing consistency was noticeable across a variety of outlets, encompassing those run by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and a diverse array of independent marketers. Included in this group are prominent names like MRS, NIPCO, Ranoil, AA Rano, Total, Emedab, and Bovas, with observations spanning key states such as Abuja, Niger, Kogi, and Lagos. The stability in retail prices suggests a degree of absorption of the volatile global crude oil market dynamics at the immediate consumer level. At the foundational supply level, the pricing structure also showed little to no change. The gantry price of petrol at the Dangote Refinery remained consistent at N1,200 per liter. This figure is pivotal, as it dictates the cost at which fuel is initially dispensed from the refinery. Further along the supply chain, depot owners presented a similar picture of stability, indicating a controlled pricing environment in the initial stages of distribution. Depot owners such as AA Rano, Sobaz, and Soroman reported ex-depot prices ranging from N1,220 to N1,230 per liter. This suggests that the cost of fuel at the point of initial wholesale purchase from these depots had remained largely unaffected by recent changes in the global oil market. The consistent pricing at the gantry and ex-depot level forms a crucial backdrop for understanding the stability at retail. \This pricing pattern is particularly noteworthy given the significant instability observed in the global crude oil market during the preceding weeks. The international oil market has experienced considerable volatility, largely driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict and the underlying tensions between Iran and the United States have been major factors influencing the international crude oil pricing. These tensions have directly impacted market sentiment and contributed to fluctuations in global oil benchmarks. On Thursday morning, global oil benchmarks demonstrated the ongoing instability, following recent sharp changes. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), two of the most widely used benchmarks, showed a rebound, climbing approximately three percent to $96 and $97 per barrel respectively. This rise followed a substantial 14 percent drop that occurred the previous day. This drop had been prompted by reports of a possible temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. These sudden, sharp shifts in international crude oil prices underscore the intricate and often unpredictable nature of the global energy market. The impact of geopolitical events on oil prices is a clear indication that domestic fuel prices could be more volatile. The Nigerian market’s ability to maintain a relatively steady price structure amidst this level of global instability is significant. The president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, confirmed on Tuesday that the refinery had received 10 crude cargoes from the NNPC in March 2026, according to Bloomberg. The receipt of crude shipments is vital for the refinery's operations and therefore to the sustained supply to the market. \The relative stability in domestic fuel prices is a temporary phenomenon in response to the volatility. The interplay of several factors, including government regulations, supply chain efficiency, and the pricing strategies of individual marketers. It’s important to acknowledge the complexities involved in fuel pricing, which can be influenced by diverse factors. Despite the prevailing market stability, the underlying global market uncertainties still pose significant risks to long-term price stability. The fluctuating price of crude oil directly impacts the cost of refining and, subsequently, the price of fuel at the pump. Changes in crude oil prices can lead to higher fuel costs for consumers. This also has implications for the overall economy. Rising fuel prices contribute to inflation, which affects other sectors of the economy. The current stability also may be linked to specific supply agreements or strategic decisions made by the involved stakeholders. The ongoing monitoring of both international and domestic markets and analysis of these combined factors is crucial for forecasting future price trends. The sustained delivery of crude oil to refineries remains a fundamental factor impacting the supply chain. The balance of supply and demand, the actions of fuel marketers, government regulations, and other external factors also will have a significant influence on future prices





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Fuel Prices Nigeria Oil Market Petrol Dangote Refinery Global Oil Prices Geopolitical Tension

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