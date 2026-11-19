Central Bank of Nigeria reports $406m reserve drop and Naira depreciation to N1,388 against the dollar as experts cite demand pressures and political spending impacts.

The Central Bank of Nigeria announced that the nation's foreign exchange reserves declined by $406 million over a single month, while the Naira depreciated by four percent against the United States dollar. This recent contraction reverses some of the currency strength recorded in earlier months, reflecting renewed volatility in the official foreign exchange market.

Reserve Levels and Naira Depreciation Details

Data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that gross external reserves fell to $54.713 billion on 18 November, down from $55.119 billion on 19 October. This decline represents a net loss of $406 million during the specified period. Concurrently, the Naira weakened to N1,388 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Thursday, 19 November. This rate marks a depreciation from N1,333.50 per dollar recorded on 19 October, resulting in a monthly loss of N54.50. On the day of the report, the currency dropped by N8.01, closing at N1,388 after falling by N16.99 on Wednesday to reach N1,379.99 from N1,363 on Tuesday. In the parallel market, the currency weakened further to N1,440 per dollar on Thursday, compared to N1,375 per dollar a month prior.

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Cardoso Highlights Reserve Rebuilding Achievements

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso previously stated that foreign reserves had crossed $55 billion, marking the highest level in over 18 years during a news conference on 22 September. He attributed this accumulation to consistent discipline by the apex bank and significant contributions from Nigerians in the diaspora. Cardoso emphasized that the bank successfully closed the gap between exchange rates created by the previous multiple-rate system, which he described as dysfunctional and unfair. He noted that the former structure allowed privileged access to determine rates, causing losses estimated at 2.2 percent of GDP through subsidies.

Economists Cite Dollar Supply and Demand Pressures

Emerging markets expert and economist Ike Ibeabuchi linked the weakening Naira and declining reserves to reduced dollar supply and rising demand. Ibeabuchi explained that lower inflows from exporters and investors reduce dollar availability, while demand for imports and international payments continues to exert pressure. He noted that demand often rises during the festive season and suggested that political spending may inject liquidity into the economy, adding to the strain on the currency. He warned that uncertainty regarding economic reforms could trigger capital flight.

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Domestic Factors and Market Sentiment Analysis

Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, identified political spending, capital flight, and policy uncertainty as potential drivers of the currency's decline. He argued that political activities may channel foreign exchange demand through the parallel market due to a lack of formal documentation. Yusuf highlighted that statements by politicians about reversing reforms of President Bola Tinubu could further destabilize the exchange rate. Currency traders indicated they were willing to sell at lower rates for large volume purchases, highlighting the intense pressure in the official market.

Future Outlook for Nigerian Foreign Exchange

The combination of lower dollar inflows and sustained demand for foreign currency continues to challenge the stability of the Naira. While the Central Bank of Nigeria has restored reserves to multi-year highs, the recent monthly decline indicates ongoing volatility. Experts suggest that monitoring political spending and investor sentiment will be critical for future exchange rate stability. The divergence between official and parallel market rates remains a key indicator of underlying market pressures and the effectiveness of current monetary policies.