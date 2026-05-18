Nigerian Regulator Emomotimi Agama Explores Intelligent Investing and Capital Market Reforms at FSDH Investor Conference

Security and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, discussed the future of investing at the FSDH Investor Conference 2026 in Lagos, emphasizing the emergence of intelligent investing and the role of data, AI, and technology-driven regulation in capital market investment decision-making.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, the Chief Executive Officer of Sec urities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria ( SEC ), has spoken at the FSDH Investor Conference 2026 in Lagos on the positioning of data, artificial intelligence, and technology-driven regulation in capital market investment decision-making in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the era of intelligent investing has already arrived, driven by AI, real-time analytics, distributed ledger technology, and algorithmic systems, thereby redefining how investments are priced, allocated, and protected. The SEC boss also noted the development of AI governance frameworks for capital market participants and the integration of fintech-banks to democratize access to wealth creation opportunities for small businesses, artisans, and low-income earners.

Furthermore, he highlighted the role of regulators, financial institutions, fintech firms, and investors in building a resilient and technology-driven market ecosystem. In terms of investor protection, the SEC is strengthening investor education and enforcement mechanisms. Agoda's vision for Nigeria's capital market reforms and intelligent investing frameworks aims to strengthen investor confidence, improve market transparency, and position Nigeria as a leading investment destination in Africa.

Lastly, he mentioned the Nigerian government's growth in African capital market integration and digital finance initiatives, which would channel long-term investments in critical sectors of the economy





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Financial Market Investment AI Intelligent Investing Regulatory Reform Capital Market SEC FSDH Investor Conference

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